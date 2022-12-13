Gemma Nettle is a senior journalist here at the newspapers. Prior to starting her job in the island, she studied journalism at university. Gemma found her preferred topics to write about were film and entertainment – anything Christmas-related being particular favourites. Here are Gemma’s top 10 Christmas films:
1. While You Were Sleeping
Sandra Bullock stars as Lucy, a shy ticket collector, who is crushing on Peter, a commuter. She is forced to save him from being run over by an oncoming train and is thrown into a pickle when a misunderstanding ensues that has Peter’s family believing she is his fiancée.
Set against the backdrop of Christmas, this makes it the perfect festive film, complete with a full scene of the ‘grabbing hold of each other because the ice is so slippery’ trope.
2. Love Actually
The epitome of heartwarming and earth shattering all in the same breath, it’s completely blind-siding in its choice of stories and characters, but in the best way.
It showcases the best actors that Britain has to offer – and covers everything from unfulfilled love, to love affairs, to love found while working as the ‘tea girl’ for the Prime Minister (Hugh Grant, no less).
3. The Polar Express
Always a firm classic in our household! It’s hard to let the festive season go by without giving this at least one watch. I was surprised to only recently learn that Tom Hanks voices half the characters.
4. The Holiday
This seasonally sweet romantic comedy is everything you’d expect it to be but offers charm in bucketfuls.
Casting Jack Black as one of the central love interests will always be one of my favourite cinema choices.
5. The Snowman
More of a television short, but this timeless 1982 animation sticks in your mind for years after you’ve watched it.
It’s drawn as if taken straight from the pages of the book of the same name. Its score is particularly mesmerising.
6. Last Christmas
Set to the familiar songs of the wonderfully talented George Michael and his former band Wham!, Last Christmas takes the brilliance of the famous hit to a whole new level.
It’s a colourfully Christmassy ride that took me exactly two watches to completely fall in love with.
It’s absurd in its premise but thanks to delightful performances by Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding, it’s a real people-pleaser.
7. Die Hard
It’s a Christmas film! And even if you disagree, it’s a great action thriller to sink your teeth into if you’re not a romance fan.
John McClane (Bruce Willis) saving the day from the twisted Hans Gruber (Alan Rickman) is something easily watched at least once a year. So, why not at Christmas?
8. Arthur Christmas
It has three Father Christmases in it… need I say more?
Also, James McAvoy, Bill Nighy, Hugh Laurie, and Jim Broadbent applying their voice geniuses to one single film? Yes, please.
9. Christmas with the Kranks
Jamie Lee Curtis and Tim Allen are skipping Christmas, or so they think.
That is until the couple realise their daughter is coming home for the holiday and they suddenly scramble for last minute supplies. A simple plot with laugh-out-loud humour.
10. Nativity!
This one never did so well with the critics but there’s not many people I know who don’t enjoy it. Such an endearing story with some of the funniest improvisation.
It’s worth checking out the sequel - if only to see David Tennant play his own evil twin…