The Isle of Man is preparing to welcome steam enthusiasts, heritage transport lovers and curious visitors alike as the Manx Heritage Transport Festival returns this week.
This year’s event, which runs from Tuesday to Sunday (July 22 to 27) marks a major milestone, the 130th anniversary of the Snaefell Mountain Railway, which first began carrying passengers to the island’s highest point in 1895.
A week-long celebration will showcase the island’s iconic trains and trams, many of which are among the oldest of their kind still in operation.
One of the week’s highlights will be the unveiling of steam locomotive No.9 Douglas following its cosmetic restoration by volunteers from the Steam Railway Supporters’ Association.
The loco had languished as little more than a rusting hulk for decades.
Its unveiling will take place in a ceremony at Douglas station at 6pm on Wednesday.
Also appearing for the first time following restoration will be the Royal coach.
Having been on display in the museum for many years, it’s intended to use the luxuriously furnished carriage for special occasions - including perhaps future royal visits.
In contrast, only last month it was announced that the UK’s royal train is to be taken out of service.
This week’s transport festival opens with a parallel run on the Manx Electric Railway, featuring cars no.1 and 2, both delivered for the line’s opening in 1893, running side by side from Derby Castle to Groudle.
A range of special services and themed days will follow.
There will be a welcome evening at Port Erin railway station on Tuesday featuring steam locos Loch, Mona and Peveril - the latter celebrating its 150th anniversary this year.
Other highlights include tours of the MER, Mountain Railway and Steam Railway sheds and a re-enactment of Douglas Corporation bus routes.