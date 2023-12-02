Tonight (Thursday)
- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.
Tomorrow (Friday)
- Alex Cowley at The Manor, Willaston, 5.30pm.
- Crawlboard at The Railway, Douglas, 8pm.
- Karaoke and disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, from 8.30pm.
- Trevor John Shimmin at 1886, Douglas, 9pm-11pm.
- Little Miss Dynamite at The Central, Ramsey, 9pm.
- The Klevershirts at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.
- The Ian Thompson Band at Sam Webbs, Douglas, 9.30pm.
- 3 Million at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.
- David Castro hosts karaoke at Second Venue, above the Nags Head, Douglas, 10pm till late.
- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.
Saturday
- SingalongaDad Christmas Charity Event in aid of Anthony Nolan at Tower House atrium, Douglas, midday-1.30pm. Cash donations only.
- Karaoke and disco/ dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Peter Dunn at The Railway, Douglas, 8pm.
- Trevor John Shimmin at The Queens, Laxey, 8pm-11pm.
- Eoin Molyneux at O’Donnells, Douglas, 9pm.
- Mad Hype volume three with DJ Sound and Tom from Sideways at Mad Jack’s, Douglas, 9pm. Tickets at skiddle.com/e/37130825.
- Mark Grant at the Manx Arms, Onchan, 9pm.
- The Barefoot Revolution at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.
- Totally 80s at The Creek, Peel, 9.30pm.
- The Hunters at The Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 9.30pm.
- The Ian Thompson Band at 1886, Douglas, 9.30pm.
- Sunset Jet at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.
- Karaoke at Second Venue, above the Nags Head, Douglas, 10pm till late.
- Dickie Kelly at The Albert, Douglas.
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at The Union, Castletown.
- Mad Daddy with DJ Wang Dang at Port St Mary Town Hall. Tickets £5.
- Little Miss Dynamite at The Commercial, Ramsey.
Sunday
- Traditional music session at The Manor, Willaston, 1pm-4pm.
- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, 3pm-7pm.
- Karaoke Stars with Mike Faragher at Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm, followed by Winston Liu ‘No. 1 Son’ at 7.30pm.
- Paul Reynolds and Rob Middleton at The Black Dog Oven, Peel, 5pm.
- Ka-Ray-Oke at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.
Tuesday
-Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.
Wednesday
- Alan and Chalky in Foyer Lunchtime Concert at the House of Manannan, Peel, 12.30pm.
- Karaoke Stars with Andy at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at O’Donnells, Douglas, 8.30pm.