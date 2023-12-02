Tonight (Thursday)

- The Soundcheck Takeover at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.

- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm-11pm.

- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.

Tomorrow (Friday)

- Alex Cowley at The Manor, Willaston, 5.30pm.

- ​Crawlboard at The Railway, Douglas, 8pm.

- Karaoke and disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, from 8.30pm.

- Trevor John Shimmin at 1886, Douglas, 9pm-11pm.

- Little Miss Dynamite at The Central, Ramsey, 9pm.

- The Klevershirts at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.

- The Ian Thompson Band at Sam Webbs, Douglas, 9.30pm.

- 3 Million at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.

- David Castro hosts karaoke at Second Venue, above the Nags Head, Douglas, 10pm till late.

- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.

Saturday

- ​SingalongaDad Christmas Charity Event in aid of Anthony Nolan at Tower House atrium, Douglas, midday-1.30pm. Cash donations only.

- Karaoke and disco/ dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- Peter Dunn at The Railway, Douglas, 8pm.

- Sean Crossley and John Cowley at The Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm.

- Trevor John Shimmin at The Queens, Laxey, 8pm-11pm.

- Eoin Molyneux at O’Donnells, Douglas, 9pm.

- Mad Hype volume three with DJ Sound and Tom from Sideways at Mad Jack’s, Douglas, 9pm. Tickets at skiddle.com/e/37130825.

- Mark Grant at the Manx Arms, Onchan, 9pm.

- The Barefoot Revolution at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.

- Totally 80s at The Creek, Peel, 9.30pm.

- The Hunters at The Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 9.30pm.

- The Ian Thompson Band at 1886, Douglas, 9.30pm.

- Sunset Jet at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.

- Karaoke at Second Venue, above the Nags Head, Douglas, 10pm till late.

- Dickie Kelly at The Albert, Douglas.

- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at The Union, Castletown.

- Mad Daddy with DJ Wang Dang at Port St Mary Town Hall. Tickets £5.

- Little Miss Dynamite at The Commercial, Ramsey.

Sunday

- Traditional music session at The Manor, Willaston, 1pm-4pm.​

- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, 3pm-7pm.

- Karaoke Stars with Mike Faragher at Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm, followed by Winston Liu ‘No. 1 Son’ at 7.30pm.

- Paul Reynolds and Rob Middleton at The Black Dog Oven, Peel, 5pm.

- Ka-Ray-Oke at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.

Tuesday

-Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.

Wednesday

- Alan and Chalky in Foyer Lunchtime Concert at the House of Manannan, Peel, 12.30pm.

- Karaoke Stars with Andy at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.

- Traditional music session at O’Donnells, Douglas, 8.30pm.