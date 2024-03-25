World-renowned US blues act the Erin Harpe Country Blues Duo will perform three gigs in the island next month.
As well as appearing at the Peel Centenary Centre, the duo are playing at the Erin Arts Centre and the Institute in Laxey with these island gigs kicking off a British Isles tour.
The duo have been called ‘today’s country blues at its very best’ by America’s oldest blues periodical Living Blues Magazine and Erin is considered one of the world’s premier acoustic blues pickers.
The act has been a hit from intimate venues to blues festivals, from the US to the UK and even rum bars in Jamaica.
Support is from local musician John Gregory AKA Blue John who toured the British Isles with the Erin Harpe Country Duo back in 2019.
The first gig will be at the Erin Arts Centre in Port Erin on Friday, April 12 before playing the Institute on the Saturday. The final performance will be at the Centenary Centre.
Tickets are £15 and, for the Erin Arts Centre gig, visit: erinartscentre.com. For the other two venues got to: etickets.im/bjm
Erin Harpe is also hosting a guitar workshop, from 10am to 12pm, in Douglas on Sunday, April 14. Guitar players can find out more and book a place (£30) by emailing John Gregory at: [email protected]