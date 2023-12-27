Tonight (Thursday)

- Blue Vannin Jazz Club at Bar George, Douglas, 7.30pm.

- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.

- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.

Tomorrow (Friday)

- ​Karaoke and disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- Traditional music session including set dancing at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.

- Big Shot at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.

- David Castro hosts karaoke at Second Venue, above the Nags Head, Douglas, 10pm till late.

- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.

Saturday

- ​Karaoke and disco/ dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- Trevor Shimmin at The Whitehouse, Peel, 9pm.

- Dickie Kelly at The Sidings, Castletown, 9pm.

- Awesome Party Band at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.

- Karaoke at Second Venue, above the Nags Head, Douglas, 10pm till late.

- Little Miss Dynamite at The Mitre, Ramsey.

Sunday

- Traditional music session at Laxey Sailing Club, 12.30pm-4pm.​

- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, 3pm-7pm.

- Ka-Ray-Oke at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.

Tuesday

-Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.

Wednesday

- Karaoke Stars with Andy at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.

- Traditional music session at O’Donnells, Douglas, from 8.30pm.