Tonight (Thursday)
- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.
Tomorrow (Friday)
- Karaoke and disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Traditional music session including set dancing at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.
- Big Shot at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.
- David Castro hosts karaoke at Second Venue, above the Nags Head, Douglas, 10pm till late.
- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.
Saturday
- Karaoke and disco/ dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Trevor Shimmin at The Whitehouse, Peel, 9pm.
- Dickie Kelly at The Sidings, Castletown, 9pm.
- Awesome Party Band at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.
- Karaoke at Second Venue, above the Nags Head, Douglas, 10pm till late.
- Little Miss Dynamite at The Mitre, Ramsey.
Sunday
- Traditional music session at Laxey Sailing Club, 12.30pm-4pm.
- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, 3pm-7pm.
- Ka-Ray-Oke at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.
Tuesday
-Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.
Wednesday
- Karaoke Stars with Andy at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at O’Donnells, Douglas, from 8.30pm.