Island charity, the One World Centre, will once again be hosting its Global Village as part of the Tynwald Day celebrations in St John’s on Monday (July 6).
Organisers say the annual festival aims to bring a global perspective to the national day with activities, musical performances, dancing and a range of international food available throughout the day.
Based, as usual, in St John’s Arboretum, just behind the main Tynwald Fairfield, the Global Village will offer lots of family-friendly activities from charities and environmental groups working in the areas of international and sustainable development at home and overseas.
This year, the Manx Family Community Association will also be in attendance with a treasure hunt and storytelling sessions, while many of the island’s environmental groups will also be represented.
There will be a face painter and the One World Centre itself will be using the current FIFA World Cup to highlight some global issues and run a competition to win some Fairtrade-produced footballs.
Alongside the games and activities, a range of international dishes will be available from a selection of food stalls including Afro-Caribbean, Filipino, Thai and Ukrainian cuisines.
Performances on the stage start from 10.30am with a Zumba dance-fitness session.
This will be followed by a fantastic range of acts highlighting global music including the KOJAK brass band from the Faroe Islands, John Gregory, Loose Crew, Clash Voar, Sambamann, Nepalese dancing and Bossa das Ondas, a trio playing Brazilian music.
The afternoon will finish with a ‘Global Medley’ featuring accordionist Alan Hess, Swedish singer Cornellia Dahlgren and Bolivian singer Karen Garica who has performed at the event in previous years.
One World Centre coordinator Wendy Shimmin said: ‘We’re really looking forward to next week’s event – there is so much going on and the breadth and depth of musical talent on the stage is awesome.
‘The Global Village has always aimed to highlight the island’s connections to the rest of the world and we hope everyone will come and enjoy a day of fun and friendliness down in the Arboretum.’
The Global Village runs from 10am to 4pm and entry is free.
Aside from the village, various other entertainment is planned for Tynwald Day after the main ceremony which takes place between 10am and 1pm.
On the Tynwald Front Green, the ‘Grand Manx Dance’ will take place between 2.45pm and 3.15pm, before the Isle of Man Wind Orchestra perform between 3pm and 4pm.
They will be followed by the Castletown Metropolitan Silver Band until 4.40pm.
Manx dance act Perree Bane and Friends will be showcasing their talents on the Tynwald Fairfield from 10am, while Mine’s a Shanty, Skeealyn Vannin and the Lon Dhoo Male Voice Choir will be performing in St John’s Chapel from 2pm.
The main Tynwaldfest Marquee, located on the Little Green, will host a variety of acts throughout the day.
Onchan Silver Band kick things off at 9am. Other highlights include a session by the Mega Manx Ceili Band at 4pm, Bikee Brisht at 6pm and Kipperceili at 8.30pm.
The Ellan Vannin Pipes and Drums, along with Skimmee Aile, will provide the traditional finale to the day’s celebrations on Tynwald Hill at 10pm.