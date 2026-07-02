Held at Tynwald Hill in St John’s, this centuries-old tradition marks the formal open-air sitting of Tynwald Court, the oldest continuous parliament in the world.
Rooted in Norse custom, the day begins with a religious service at the Royal Chapel before the procession moves to the hill for the promulgation of laws passed during the previous parliamentary year.
These are read aloud in both English and Manx Gaelic, preserving the island’s deep cultural roots.
Tynwald Day is not only ceremonial; it offers a rare and historic opportunity for members of the public to raise concerns through the Petition for Redress - one of the only two ways petitions can be submitted to Tynwald.
The official ceremony runs from 10am until 1pm.
Elsewhere, the Back Fairfield transforms into a lively market from 9am onwards, where local artists, designers, and producers proudly display their crafts and creations. Whether you’re after handcrafted goods, delicious snacks, or a quirky keepsake, the Fairfield will have something for everyone.
Street food vendors will also be on hand to keep visitors well-fed as they explore the rest of the site.
Tynwald has Viking roots, and those are brought vividly to life in the Viking encampment at Cooil-y-Ree.
This immersive space allows visitors to walk amongst costumed re-enactors, see traditional crafts and combat displays, and learn how our Norse ancestors lived. It's both educational and fun, perfect for families and history enthusiasts alike.
The One World Centre will once again host the popular Global Village in the Arboretum, celebrating the rich tapestry of global cultures found in the island.
Through food, song, dance, and educational activities, this area shines a light on how Manx charities and community groups support sustainability and fairness locally and internationally.
Aside from the village, various other entertainment is planned for Tynwald Day after the main ceremony.
On the Tynwald Front Green, the ‘Grand Manx Dance’ will take place between 2.45pm and 3.15pm, before the Isle of Man Wind Orchestra perform between 3pm and 4pm.
The main Tynwaldfest Marquee, located on the Little Green, will also host a variety of acts throughout the day.
In terms of accessibility on the day, parking is available off Station Road - but visitors are advised to be mindful of road closures and follow traffic management instructions, including those from Scouts helping on the day.
Glen Mooar Road will be closed from the A1 Douglas to Peel Road to a point at the rear of Tynwald Hill from 8.45am until 10.30pm.
The A1 Ballacraine to St John's Main Road, from a point opposite the former Ballacraine Hotel to its junction with Station Road, will be closed from 10am until 2pm, while the A1 between the Arboretum Car Park entrance and Station Road will close from 2pm until 4pm.
Glen Mooar Road between the A1 Douglas to Peel Road and Brack and Broom Lane will also be closed from 10am until 4pm.