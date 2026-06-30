Children and young people across the Isle of Man will once again be able to take part in a range of free and low-cost activities during the summer holidays as Isle Listen launches its annual Summer Sessions programme.
The initiative, which begins when schools break up on July 23 and runs for five weeks, aims to help young people stay active, make new friends and support their mental wellbeing over the long summer break.
This year's programme has been sponsored by Zurich, allowing many of the sessions to be offered free of charge or at a low cost.
A wide range of activities will be available for children and young people aged between six and 18, with several new additions to the programme.
Among the activities on offer are outdoor adventure sessions at Knockaloe Beg Farm near Peel, songwriting workshops delivered with Manx Music Therapy, creative nature sessions in Ramsey, indoor creative activities in Castletown, Active Souls sessions in Peel and Braddan and Dungeons & Dragons sessions at The Adventurer's Tavern in Douglas.
The sessions are designed to encourage creativity, exercise, confidence and social interaction while schools are closed for the summer holidays.
Three of the activities are new for 2026, with organisers hoping the expanded programme will appeal to an even wider range of young people.
Becks Macnair, education team lead at Isle Listen, said the support from Zurich had helped make the programme accessible to more families.
She said: 'We must say a big thank you to Zurich for supporting this year's Summer Sessions and helping us to provide valuable opportunities for creative expression, exercise, friendship making, and above all, a focus on wellbeing.
'This is particularly important when schools are closed for the long summer holidays and when our education programme pauses.'
Paul Dawson, head of international markets at Zurich Isle of Man, said the company was pleased to continue its support for the charity.
'We're delighted to support the Summer Sessions this year,' he said.
'It's an excellent initiative that benefits the whole community and is aligned with Zurich's other local and global initiatives that support young people and families.'
He said the sponsorship also builds on Zurich's long-standing relationship with Isle Listen, which included a major collaboration between 2020 and 2025 supported by the Z Zurich Foundation and Zurich on the Isle of Man.
That partnership included a three-year programme that helped more than 3,000 pupils in 31 primary schools and delivered more than 2,900 interactive mental health and wellbeing sessions in primary and secondary schools across the island.
Isle Listen says the Summer Sessions are intended to bridge the gap while its school-based education programme pauses during the holidays, giving children and young people opportunities to build confidence, develop new skills and maintain positive social connections.
Parents and carers can find more information about the activities, including dates, venues and registration details, by visiting the Isle Listen website.