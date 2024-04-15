Performers across the cultural spectrum are gearing up to take part in one of the island’s biggest festivals with a special new award for the top young singer.
The Manx Music, Speech and Dance Festival, more commonly known as The Guild, is set to get underway at the Villa Marina from Saturday, April 27 to Saturday, May 4 with eight full days of competition packed with all genres of music, speech, drama and dance. There will also be performances at St Thomas’ Church.
It also includes the popular staples of brass bands, songs from the shows, choirs and Cleveland medal Test.
But there’s something new for this year is in the Sheffield Plate competition - the top award for children's singing - which celebrates its 50th anniversary.
To mark the anniversary, a medal known as the Sheffield Medal, designed by Jenny Kissack, will be presented to the winner and will then be awarded annually. Previously, the winner would receive the trophy but would have to return it but now they will be able to keep their medal as a lasting keepsake.
In her programme notes, festival chair Anne Clarke said: ‘This year sees the 50th anniversary of the Sheffield Plate presentation. This trophy is the top award for children’s solo singing and was donated by Dr David Clover, an adjudicator from Sheffield who, in 1973, was extremely impressed by the high standard of our young singers.
‘The winner holds the plate for one year but, until this year, they have had no lasting memento of their success. This year, and in future years, the successful soloist will receive a medal designed by Jenny Kissack.
‘Each year we endeavour to introduce new ideas to reflect the changing times while recognising the importance of the past and its traditions.’
The Guild is one of the oldest running festivals in the island at 132 years. It was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid pandemic, but has since made its return, complete with some new classes.
Classes cover all sorts of disciplines, from singing to drama, dance to piano covering every type of music from folk and classical to pop.
This year there will be a ‘have a go’ class for those who have never competed before but have harboured a desire to get on stage. There is also a similar version for reception-age children called Little Stars.
This year, the Festival Scholarship will be awarded for drama. This scholarship will provide up to £1,000 for the recipient to further develop through a course or summer school.
Anne said: ‘Our main problem is that we can readily produce more classes but we cannot produce more time.’
‘But there is something for everyone to come along to see and enjoy. With an all-day ticket costing only £5 and free entry for children you can just pop in and out throughout the daytime or evening to see your favourite classes.’
For more information about the festival visit www.manxmusicfestival.org while tickets are available from www.villagaiety.com/whats-on/manx-music-festival-the-guild.