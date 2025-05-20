The hard work of Arbory primary school in the south of the Isle of Man has been showcased in four newly released online videos.
The four films visit the school as they prepare their entries of Manx music, song and dance for a major part of the school calendar in the Isle of Man, the Manx Folk Awards.
A relaxed week of competitions held each Spring term, the folk awards offers an accessible way for all school-age children to discover and explore Manx culture.
A total of 29 different schools took part in the scheme, with Arbory being keen competitors in the event year after year.
This has been explored in a series of four short films, now available on the Culture Vannin website and YouTube channel.
‘Preparing for the Manx Folk Awards’ puts a spotlight on rehearsals with the school choir, folk music group and dance teams, and features interviews with both staff and pupils.
Headteacher Jonathan Ayres said: ‘Arbory school has always been at the centre of the local community with which it has strong links in terms of culture and heritage.
‘The Manx Folk Awards gives pupils an opportunity to work on new projects as well as to showcase their skills and talents, specifically linked to Manx culture, outside the local area.
‘It enables children to participate alongside other students from around the island where they make connections and benefit from feeling part of a larger cultural community.
‘Teachers and children come together to share and celebrate “Manxness” in a competitive but relaxed atmosphere, which helps to promote our unique culture whilst enabling children to build their confidence, to perform in front of an audience and to have fun.’
There are also two films which highlight the long-standing tradition of Manx dancing at Arbory.
The school has had a strong reputation with Manx dance for a long time. As well as performing at the Manx Folk Awards, the school enjoys its annual Laa Columb Killey performances every June and the children regularly compete at the Guild.
The films also focused on Triana Collister, who has been at the centre of the school’s Manx dancing for a number of years and is retiring at the end of this term.
Dr Chloë Woolley, Manx music development officer at Culture Vannin, added: ‘We wanted to make these films with Arbory to recognise the great work they are doing and to record their long relationship with Manx culture.
‘We also wanted to give a living example of how much schools or organisations can gain by engaging with traditional music, song, dance and language.
‘Doing so offers so much to young people today, giving them important values as they go forward with their lives.’
To watch the films or find out more information about the Manx Folk Awards, you can visit https://culturevannin.im/ or find more resources and opportunities at https://www.manxmusic.com/