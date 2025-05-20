A new ‘changing places’ toilet has opened on the ground floor at Noble’s Hospital, which offers safe and clean facilities for people with multiple and complex disabilities.
The project, funded by the Noble’s Hospital Patient Comforts Fund, has been completed and is on the ground floor, east wing. The facility will be accessible 24/7 for those who need it.
‘Changing Places’ toilets are designated spaces for those with additional needs who need personal assistance to use the toilet or to change. They are larger facilities that have the right equipment, including a changing bench and a hoist, designed to support disabled people who need assistance.
Barbara Scott, chair of the trustees of the Noble’s Hospital Trust, said: ‘It is wonderful that we have been able to fund and facilitate this much-needed space.
‘By utilising this area we are able to provide the community with a “checkpoint” that they know can be accessed at any time of the day and have everything that they may require.’
Sarah Maltby MHK added: ‘I am delighted that the changing place toilet at Noble’s Hospital is now fully operational.
‘A huge thank you must be given to the Noble’s Hospital Trust for funding the facility and to Manx Care for delivering on this very important project.
‘As a former carer I have been highlighting the need for the inclusion of more changing place toilets in the island, this new facility is an important milestone in my campaign.
‘I wish to place on record my thanks to everyone who has contributed to making this changing place toilet a reality including the caring community I am proud to advocate for.’