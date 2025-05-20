Residents and visitors that fly a drone near the Mountain Course during TT qualifying and racing could be hit with a fine up to £10,000.
The island’s Civil Aviation authority have issued a reminder about the ‘no-fly’ zone with qualifying for this year’s event set to start on Monday (May 26).
The zone, which applies to all drones regardless of their size and weight, comes into force when qualifying and race sessions are taking place from Monday until the end of June 8.
They cover the course and an area approximately 1km outside of it. The restrictions take effect from one hour before roads closing until the respective day’s final road opening.
The Billown Circuit, which hosts the Pre-TT Classic meeting this weekend, is already covered by existing ‘no-fly’ zone at the airport.
Deputy director of Civil Aviation Colin Gill said: ‘The airspace above the TT course is used by emergency and filming helicopters before, during and after racing and practising.
‘The Billown Circuit is also located within the five-kilometre airspace restriction for the Isle of Man Airport, within which drones should not be flown due to the dangers they could pose to an aircraft taking off or landing at the airport.
‘There will also be a Red Arrows display in Douglas Bay on June 5 at 7.30pm, during which any drone flight in the vicinity could cause danger.’
For that display, drones must not be flown over or within six miles of Douglas between 7.20pm and 8.10pm.
Mr Gill added: ‘Drones can also pose a serious distraction to riders. Marshals are informed to immediately report any drones to race control and the police, which may result in the practice or race being halted.’
Permission has been given for police and the event’s official media partners to operate drones inside the restriction following coordination with race control and the helicopter operators.