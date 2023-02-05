They were up against The Internal Affair and Ocean’s Avenue on Friday night.
One of the judges was Media Isle of Man reporter Liam Grimley.
He said: ‘I selected Drop Kick The Fish because of the variety they displayed in their set, the lead singer’s confidence and command of the stage despite their youth, and how they kept the crowd engaged. Most of all, just because of how I couldn’t help but bop my head to their set.’
Drop Kick The Fish won £150 cash, a bottle of Hoolie Manx rum and a place in the final, which takes place on March 18.
Then, they will be competing for £1,000 credit with an island producer of their choice along with £500 cash.
Heat two takes place tomorrow night (Friday) from 8pm. Half Naked Headline, Impulsive and Self Destructive, and Moder will go head to head in 40 minute sets.
The competition is sponsored by Riffs, Outlier Distilling Company and Barbers Unit 5.