The Isle of Man Natural History and Antiquarian Society (IoMNHAS) is set to continue its 2025–26 Winter Programme with a lecture about the development of education in the island.
Professor Angela Little will present a talk titled ‘”Taxes again!”: The Drivers of “Education for All” on the Isle of Man’ in the Manx Museum’s Lecture Theatre, beginning at 2.30pm on Saturday, February 28.
The lecture will examine the political, economic, religious, social and environmental factors that have influenced the development of education for all in the Isle of Man over several centuries, placing the island’s experience within an international context.
Talking about the lecture, Professor Little commented: ‘The Sustainable Development Goals are a set of 17 global goals adopted by the United Nations designed to end poverty, protect the planet, and ensure prosperity for all by 2030. Goal 4 is specific to “Education for All” and is integral to this mission.
‘This talk will identify a range of drivers behind education around the world and compare these with those found on the island at different points in time.
‘You may be interested to learn that the Aztecs introduced universal compulsory education long before it was promoted in Europe, or that the Isle of Man introduced universal compulsory education in the 17th century long before England, or that education practices found in the island’s 19th century “national schools” were influenced by practices in 18th century colonial India.
‘Come and hear all about how and why education on the island developed over time.’
Professor Little, who was born in the Isle of Man, spent her early years in Braddan, where her father served as a headteacher, and later in Port St Mary. She left the island to pursue university studies and a career in education and international development.
She is now Professor Emerita of the University of London, where she worked for nearly 25 years as Professor of Education and International Development.
Since retiring to the Isle of Man in 2013 with her husband, Keith, she has focused on researching Manx history and has been involved in a range of local societies.
She is a board member of Culture Vannin, a Fellow of the Academy of Social Sciences and an Honorary Fellow of the British Association of International and Comparative Education.
In retirement, Professor Little has co-authored the Rushen Heritage book ‘Living with the Sea: the fascinating history of Port St Mary’ and written ‘Development, Education and Learning in Sri Lanka: an international research journey’, published by UCL Press.
As with other IoMNHAS lectures, this weekend’s presentation will be followed by tea, coffee and biscuits. Attendees are advised to arrive early to secure a seat, while non-members may make a voluntary contribution.
The society’s next Winter Programme event will take place on Saturday, March 28, when its annual general meeting will be held at the Manx Museum Lecture Theatre at 2pm.
The meeting will be followed by a lecture from Isobel Grimley, titled ‘Illuminating Young Medieval Lives on the Isle of Man’.