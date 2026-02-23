A 51-year-old has been fined £750 for possessing £34 worth of cannabis.
Steven Robert Gill appeared before magistrates and was also fined £150 for being drunk in public.
Police were called to Castletown Road in Port St Mary on January 22, after a report of Gill staggering in the road and nearly being struck by a vehicle.
Officers described him as having a cut hand, slurring his words, and appearing dazed and confused.
He was arrested due to safety concerns and a search at police headquarters found 1.7 grams of cannabis.
Magistrates also ordered Gill, who lives at Four Road in Port St Mary, to pay £125 prosecution costs.
He’ll pay at a rate of £20 per week, deducted from benefits.