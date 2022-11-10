Hundreds of visitors attend two-day artisan fair
+ 6
(View All)
Christmas craft fair at Artreach Studios and the House of Manannan - Nicola Dixon
Subscribe newsletter
Artreach Studios and the House of Manannan hosted more than 25 stalls featuring quality produce and gift ideas from island crafters, artists and independent traders for Hygge Christmas.
They offered a selection of jewellery, paintings, ceramics, prints, photography, artisan candles, delicious food, Christmas florals and more.
Kate Jerry, of Artreach, told Island Life: ‘The event went extremely well, with over 1,500 visitors to enjoy quality stalls. I heard footfall was amazing over the weekend in the rest of Peel too. It was such a brilliant opportunity for artists, crafters and artisan food and drink providers to showcase their work, get exposure and help support business through direct sales to the public and ongoing publicity.’
Businesses taking part were Kaneens Brewery, Imvelo Candle Co, Rowan Corlett Design, Vici Blackburn Creates, Lucy Savage Art, Rory Jackson, Little Moot Studio, Berries Isle of Man, Pigs Love to Paint, Blackberry Nunny, Little Tree Soaps, Graihagh Shimmin, Cherie Collier, Dawn Kennaugh, Jimi Thistle, emerging artist Rory Jackson, Roots, Ali Hodgson, Silverspoons, Aossi, Nicola Dixon, Helen Winter, Clare Payne Art, Kathryn Cain Ceramics, Laura Espinosa, Angelica Belle and Artreach Studios Art Materials.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |