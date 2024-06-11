Mad Daddy’s frontman has expressed his delight after one of his heroes played the Manx punk rock band’s new single uncensored on national radio.
It has been a busy few months for the band who have recently launched their new album ‘Too Tough to Die’ before embarking on a UK and Ireland tour.
The second album is a follow up to Mad Daddy’s self-titled debut album released back in 2021.
On Sunday their idol Iggy Pop played new single ‘I’m an Outsider (and I Like It)’ on BBC 6 Mujsic with singer Dolyn Clucas-Morris particularly pleased to see it aired complete with swearing.
Dolyn said: ‘This is actually the second time Iggy has played us, and the fifth time we've been on 6 Music.
‘Iggy's work with his band the Stooges are a huge influence on the Mad Daddy sound, and it was always a dream to get on his show. I sent his producer a single off our debut album in 2021 to pass on and he actually played it! Wow. Our national radio debut too.
‘After that I kept in touch and sent our new album “Too Tough to Die” a few months ago, with a photo I took at his gig “Dog Day Afternoon” last summer.
‘I never got a reply so figured nothing would get played, so it was a very pleasant surprise to be notified about it this week.
‘It was also pretty cool he played an uncensored track, so we got a few swear words on daytime BBC Radio.’
Despite the kudos which goes with national radio airplay, Dolyn admits the benefits are rather short-lived unless it’s sustained.
He explained: ‘Isolated radio plays don't do much these days, you need to be playlisted and pushed constantly, so the impact on external factors will probably be minimal.
‘But stuff like this is what it's all about for me, so the impact is massive in terms of keeping you going. And yeah I guess you never know who might hear it.’
The band’s first album received critical acclaim from the likes of Louder Than War and Vive Le Rock, while achieving airplay around the world, including multiple plays on BBC 6 music, including spins from Iggy and Craig Charles.
Mad Daddy also played headline shows all over the UK in 2022 to support it. As well as a new album, Mad Daddy also has a new rhythm section and state they are ‘back and better than ever’.
The band’s line up sees Dolyn on vocals and harmonica, Liam Callow on guitar, Callum O'Meara playing bass and Brook Wassall on drums.
Too Tough to Die is more of the same, blending rock n roll, punk and blues, but the band says the new album is ‘harder hitting’.
It includes the TT hit 'Road Racer' and was recorded at Ballagroove Recording Studio in the island with the artwork by local artist Adam Berry.
Mad Daddy have since played gigs in Edinburgh, Dublin, Manchester, Liverpool, London, Portsmouth and Brighton in April and May to promote it before returning for a gig in the Villa Marina Royal Hall during TT week.