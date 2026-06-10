The Ramsey Music Society will continue its summer season with a performance by an internationally experienced flute and piano duo next week.
Flautist Bettine Clemen and pianist Olga Eggert will perform at Ramsey Grammar School's West Building on Monday, June 15, at 7.30pm.
Ms Clemen has performed in 176 countries during her career. After completing a Master of Performance degree at the Academy of Music in Munich, she played with the Salzburg Mozarteum and the Prague Chamber Orchestra, and served as principal flautist with the Belo Horizonte Symphony Orchestra in Brazil.
She was also among the first western musicians invited to China in 1985 to perform and lead masterclasses in Shanghai and Beijing.
Alongside her concert career, Ms Clemen has worked extensively in documentary filmmaking. Her film ‘Flutasia: A Love Song to a Planet’ was broadcast twice on PBS, while a collection of her music films was shown on Austrian television in 2021.
Joining her on stage will be concert pianist Olga Eggert, who studied at the Conservatoire in Odessa and became a soloist with the Philharmonic Societies of Crimea and Odessa in Ukraine.
During her career, she made numerous television appearances in Ukraine, Russia and Belarus, and performed in cities across the former Soviet Union.
Mrs Eggert moved to the Isle of Man in 1998 and continued her studies at Trinity College London, gaining qualifications in piano performance, organ performance and music theory. She has since performed throughout the UK, Europe, South America, Japan and the United States, and has appeared on programmes including BBC's Songs of Praise.
The programme will feature works by composers including Bach, Mozart, Verdi, Chopin and Morricone, alongside music showcasing flutes from different countries and musical traditions.
Tickets cost £15 and will be available on the door with payment by cash, while admission is free for school-age pupils.