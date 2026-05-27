All times listed below are in the mid-evening region of 6pm to 9pm, unless stated otherwise.

Tonight (Thursday)

- Eoin Molyneux busking at Regent Street, Douglas, 12pm to 2pm.

- The Clypse at Bushy’s, Douglas, 6pm.

- Heathen Chemistry at Bushy’s, Douglas, 8pm.

- Buncha Skankers at Bushy’s, Douglas, 10pm.

- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.

- System of a Dhoon at Quids Inn, Douglas.

- That Kelly Bird at Glenlough campsite, Union Mills.

- Reservoir Rodeo at North Quay, Douglas.

- Alice Ashe at Trackside, Douglas.

- Joey Wylde and Neil King at Motor Isle, Douglas.

- Awesome Party Band at Sam Webb’s, Douglas.

- No Stress at Sulby Glen Hotel.

- Spotty Dog at the Mitre, Ramsey.

- Ian Thompson at Ginger Hall, Sulby.

- Trevor Shimmin at the Creek, Peel.

- Ideal Forgery at Black Dog Oven, Peel.

- Colin C Bankes at Port Erin Beach.

- Penthouse Dive at Jaks Bar and Smokehouse, Douglas.

Tomorrow (Friday)

- DJ Neil Cowie at Bushy’s, Douglas, 2pm.

- Reservoir Rodeo at Queen’s, Douglas.

- Island Maiden at Quids Inn, Douglas.

- A Couple of Corkers at the Heron, Douglas.

- Zak James Heaney and Ideal Forgery at North Quay, Douglas.

- Shay Marsden at Motor Isle, Douglas.

- Shoddy Waddy at the Manx Legion, Douglas.

- Steve Nash at O’Donnell’s, Douglas.

- Metallic-Her and Vertigo at Sprintfest, Ramsey.

- Johnny Summers at Ginger Hall, Sulby.

- Eoin Molyneux at Sulby Glen Hotel.

- Trevor Shimmin at Barbary West Coast, Peel.

- Spotty Dog at Black Dog Oven, Peel.

- Dickie Kelly at the Whitehouse, Peel.

- Josh Quaye and Fully Grown Adults at Port Erin Beach.

- Totally 80s at Jaks Bar and Smokehouse, Douglas.

- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.

- Red Hot Chilli Yessirs at Bushy’s, Douglas, 6pm.

- Ocean’s Avenue at Bushy’s, Douglas, 8pm.

- ​Karaoke and Disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.

- Looney and the Vikings at Bushy’s, Douglas, 10pm.

- Karaoke and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.

- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.

Saturday

- DJ Neil Cowie at Bushy’s, Douglas, 2pm.

- Ideal Forgery at the Saddle, Douglas, 3pm.

- Pitbull Party at Mad Jack’s, Douglas.

- Eoin Molyneux at Manx Arms, Onchan.

- Joe Quillin at Quids Inn, Douglas, 6pm.

- Just Blame Pete at Quids Inn, Douglas.

- A Couple of Corkers at Motor Isle, Douglas.

- Trevor Nelson and Penthouse Dive at North Quay, Douglas.

- Trevor Shimmin at Looky’s Bar, Douglas.

- Granty at the Manor, Douglas.

- Bop Katz at Sam Webb’s, Douglas.

- Shoddy Waddy at the Manx Legion, Douglas.

- Oliver Heath at the Heron, Douglas.

- Ideal Forgery at Queen’s, Douglas.

- Harvey Mushman at the Rovers Return, Douglas.

- Sunset Jet and Buncha Skankers at Sprintfest, Ramsey.

- Joey Wilde at Ginger Hall, Sulby.

- Alex Harris at Barbary West Coast, Peel.

- Jamie Blackburn at Black Dog Oven, Peel.

- Executive Function and Ed Miller Band at Port Erin Beach.

- The Fossils at the Castle Arms, Castletown.

- Bad Reputation at Bushy’s, Douglas, 6pm.

- Barefoot Revolution at Bushy’s, Douglas, 8pm.

- 995 at Bushy’s, Douglas, 10pm.

- Awesome Party Band at Jaks Bar and Smokehouse, Douglas.

- Music and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.

- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.

Sunday

- DJs Neil Cowie and Kim Bezance at Bushy’s, Douglas, 2pm.

- Ideal Forgery at the Mines, Laxey.

- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, from 3pm until 7pm.

- Karaoke Stars at the Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.

- Laura Corkhill at Mann Made, Douglas.

- Amy Jane Bennett and Heinrich Manoeuvre at North Quay, Douglas.

- Harvey Mushman at Sam Webb’s, Douglas.

- Penthouse Dive at Front Porch, Douglas.

- Whisky Denim Band at the Heron, Douglas.

- Punk Swarf-Smokin’-Tendrail at Quids Inn, Douglas.

- Emma, Mel and Laurence at the Manx Legion, Douglas.

- Fully Grown Adults and Jesters Dead at Sprintfest, Ramsey.

- Lizzy and the Bifters at Bar Logo, Ramsey.

- Eoin Molyneux at Sulby Glen Hotel.

- Trevor Shimmin at Ginger Hall, Sulby.

- Ideal Forgery at the Mitre, Ramsey.

- Otherfunkers at Black Dog Oven, Peel.

- Acoustic Generations at the Sidings, Castletown.

- Spotty Dog at Bushy’s, Douglas, 6pm.

- Dave Holland at Frank Matcham’s, Douglas, 7pm.

- Sunset Jet at Bushy’s, Douglas, 8pm.

- Ed Miller Band at Jaks Bar and Smokehouse, Douglas.

- Rocket Maz at Bushy’s, Douglas, 10pm.

Monday

- DJ Neil Cowie at Bushy’s, Douglas, 2pm.

- Aquavit at Port Erin Beach, 3pm.

- Reservoir Rodeo at O’Donnell’s, Douglas.

- Eoin Molyneux at Quids Inn, Douglas.

- Sean Crossley at Trackside, Douglas.

- Emma, Mel and Laurence at Manx Legion, Douglas.

- The Bop Katz at North Quay, Douglas.

- Paul Tonks Trio and Index of Alice at Sprintfest, Ramsey.

- Barefoot Revolution at the Mitre, Ramsey.

- Little Miss Dynamite at the Ginger Hall, Sulby.

- The Settle at Black Dog Oven, Peel.

- Reservoir Rodeo, Lizzy and the Bifters and Spotty Dog at Peel Beach stage.

- John Cowley and Ideal Forgery at Port Erin Beach.

- The Fossils at the Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin.

- Just Blame Pete at Bushy’s, Douglas, 6pm.

- The Ed Miller Band at Bushy’s, Douglas, 8pm.

- Shark at Bushy’s, Douglas, 10pm.

- 3 Million at Jaks Bar and Smokehouse, Douglas.

Tuesday

- DJ Neil Cowie at Bushy’s, Douglas, 2pm.

- Lazy Daze at Bushy’s, Douglas, 6pm.

- Eoin Molyneux at Mann Made, Douglas.

- Loft 47 at North Quay, Douglas.

- Mel and Laurence at the Manx Legion, Douglas.

- Just Blame Pete at Sam Webb’s, Douglas.

- Ideal Forgery at Quids Inn, Douglas.

- Joey Wilde at Ginger Hall, Sulby.

- Spoitty Dog at Glen Helen campsite.

- Ciara and Izzy at Black Dog Oven, Peel.

- Joe McGuigan and Index of Alice at Port Erin Beach.

- Trevor Shimmin at the Sidings, Castletown.

- Metallic-Her at Bushy’s, Douglas, 8pm.

- Fully Grown Adults at Jaks Bar and Smokehouse, Douglas.

- Voodoo Bandits at Bushy’s, Douglas, 10pm.

Wednesday

- DJ Neil Cowie at Bushy’s, Douglas, 2pm.

- Just Blame Pete and North Quay, Douglas.

- Eleventh Hour at Sam Webb’s, Douglas.

- Trad Irish Session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas.

- Mel and Laurence at Manx Legion, Douglas.

- Alex Harris at Mann Made, Douglas.

- No Stress at Sulby Glen Hotel.

- Trevor Shimmin at Black Dog Oven, Peel.

- Dickie Kelly at the Whitehouse, Peel.

- Richard Hogg and Lazy Daze at Port Erin Beach.

- Eoin Molyneux at the Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin.

- CUNextFriday at Bushy’s, Douglas, 6pm.

- Balla Sabbath at Bushy’s, Douglas, 8pm.

- Penthouse Dive at Jaks Bar and Smokehouse, Douglas.

- 3 Million at Bushy’s, Douglas, 10pm.

Voodoo Bandits got the crowd moving with some hits on Friday night
Voodoo Bandits (Photo: Gary Weightman / Vannin Photos) (Gary Weightman / Vannin Photos)