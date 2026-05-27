All times listed below are in the mid-evening region of 6pm to 9pm, unless stated otherwise.
Tonight (Thursday)
- Eoin Molyneux busking at Regent Street, Douglas, 12pm to 2pm.
- The Clypse at Bushy’s, Douglas, 6pm.
- Heathen Chemistry at Bushy’s, Douglas, 8pm.
- Buncha Skankers at Bushy’s, Douglas, 10pm.
- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.
- System of a Dhoon at Quids Inn, Douglas.
- That Kelly Bird at Glenlough campsite, Union Mills.
- Reservoir Rodeo at North Quay, Douglas.
- Alice Ashe at Trackside, Douglas.
- Joey Wylde and Neil King at Motor Isle, Douglas.
- Awesome Party Band at Sam Webb’s, Douglas.
- No Stress at Sulby Glen Hotel.
- Spotty Dog at the Mitre, Ramsey.
- Ian Thompson at Ginger Hall, Sulby.
- Trevor Shimmin at the Creek, Peel.
- Ideal Forgery at Black Dog Oven, Peel.
- Colin C Bankes at Port Erin Beach.
- Penthouse Dive at Jaks Bar and Smokehouse, Douglas.
Tomorrow (Friday)
- DJ Neil Cowie at Bushy’s, Douglas, 2pm.
- Reservoir Rodeo at Queen’s, Douglas.
- Island Maiden at Quids Inn, Douglas.
- A Couple of Corkers at the Heron, Douglas.
- Zak James Heaney and Ideal Forgery at North Quay, Douglas.
- Shay Marsden at Motor Isle, Douglas.
- Shoddy Waddy at the Manx Legion, Douglas.
- Steve Nash at O’Donnell’s, Douglas.
- Metallic-Her and Vertigo at Sprintfest, Ramsey.
- Johnny Summers at Ginger Hall, Sulby.
- Eoin Molyneux at Sulby Glen Hotel.
- Trevor Shimmin at Barbary West Coast, Peel.
- Spotty Dog at Black Dog Oven, Peel.
- Dickie Kelly at the Whitehouse, Peel.
- Josh Quaye and Fully Grown Adults at Port Erin Beach.
- Totally 80s at Jaks Bar and Smokehouse, Douglas.
- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.
- Red Hot Chilli Yessirs at Bushy’s, Douglas, 6pm.
- Ocean’s Avenue at Bushy’s, Douglas, 8pm.
- Karaoke and Disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.
- Looney and the Vikings at Bushy’s, Douglas, 10pm.
- Karaoke and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
Saturday
- DJ Neil Cowie at Bushy’s, Douglas, 2pm.
- Ideal Forgery at the Saddle, Douglas, 3pm.
- Pitbull Party at Mad Jack’s, Douglas.
- Eoin Molyneux at Manx Arms, Onchan.
- Joe Quillin at Quids Inn, Douglas, 6pm.
- Just Blame Pete at Quids Inn, Douglas.
- A Couple of Corkers at Motor Isle, Douglas.
- Trevor Nelson and Penthouse Dive at North Quay, Douglas.
- Trevor Shimmin at Looky’s Bar, Douglas.
- Granty at the Manor, Douglas.
- Bop Katz at Sam Webb’s, Douglas.
- Shoddy Waddy at the Manx Legion, Douglas.
- Oliver Heath at the Heron, Douglas.
- Ideal Forgery at Queen’s, Douglas.
- Harvey Mushman at the Rovers Return, Douglas.
- Sunset Jet and Buncha Skankers at Sprintfest, Ramsey.
- Joey Wilde at Ginger Hall, Sulby.
- Alex Harris at Barbary West Coast, Peel.
- Jamie Blackburn at Black Dog Oven, Peel.
- Executive Function and Ed Miller Band at Port Erin Beach.
- The Fossils at the Castle Arms, Castletown.
- Bad Reputation at Bushy’s, Douglas, 6pm.
- Barefoot Revolution at Bushy’s, Douglas, 8pm.
- 995 at Bushy’s, Douglas, 10pm.
- Awesome Party Band at Jaks Bar and Smokehouse, Douglas.
- Music and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
Sunday
- DJs Neil Cowie and Kim Bezance at Bushy’s, Douglas, 2pm.
- Ideal Forgery at the Mines, Laxey.
- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, from 3pm until 7pm.
- Karaoke Stars at the Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.
- Laura Corkhill at Mann Made, Douglas.
- Amy Jane Bennett and Heinrich Manoeuvre at North Quay, Douglas.
- Harvey Mushman at Sam Webb’s, Douglas.
- Penthouse Dive at Front Porch, Douglas.
- Whisky Denim Band at the Heron, Douglas.
- Punk Swarf-Smokin’-Tendrail at Quids Inn, Douglas.
- Emma, Mel and Laurence at the Manx Legion, Douglas.
- Fully Grown Adults and Jesters Dead at Sprintfest, Ramsey.
- Lizzy and the Bifters at Bar Logo, Ramsey.
- Eoin Molyneux at Sulby Glen Hotel.
- Trevor Shimmin at Ginger Hall, Sulby.
- Ideal Forgery at the Mitre, Ramsey.
- Otherfunkers at Black Dog Oven, Peel.
- Acoustic Generations at the Sidings, Castletown.
- Spotty Dog at Bushy’s, Douglas, 6pm.
- Dave Holland at Frank Matcham’s, Douglas, 7pm.
- Sunset Jet at Bushy’s, Douglas, 8pm.
- Ed Miller Band at Jaks Bar and Smokehouse, Douglas.
- Rocket Maz at Bushy’s, Douglas, 10pm.
Monday
- DJ Neil Cowie at Bushy’s, Douglas, 2pm.
- Aquavit at Port Erin Beach, 3pm.
- Reservoir Rodeo at O’Donnell’s, Douglas.
- Eoin Molyneux at Quids Inn, Douglas.
- Sean Crossley at Trackside, Douglas.
- Emma, Mel and Laurence at Manx Legion, Douglas.
- The Bop Katz at North Quay, Douglas.
- Paul Tonks Trio and Index of Alice at Sprintfest, Ramsey.
- Barefoot Revolution at the Mitre, Ramsey.
- Little Miss Dynamite at the Ginger Hall, Sulby.
- The Settle at Black Dog Oven, Peel.
- Reservoir Rodeo, Lizzy and the Bifters and Spotty Dog at Peel Beach stage.
- John Cowley and Ideal Forgery at Port Erin Beach.
- The Fossils at the Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin.
- Just Blame Pete at Bushy’s, Douglas, 6pm.
- The Ed Miller Band at Bushy’s, Douglas, 8pm.
- Shark at Bushy’s, Douglas, 10pm.
- 3 Million at Jaks Bar and Smokehouse, Douglas.
Tuesday
- DJ Neil Cowie at Bushy’s, Douglas, 2pm.
- Lazy Daze at Bushy’s, Douglas, 6pm.
- Eoin Molyneux at Mann Made, Douglas.
- Loft 47 at North Quay, Douglas.
- Mel and Laurence at the Manx Legion, Douglas.
- Just Blame Pete at Sam Webb’s, Douglas.
- Ideal Forgery at Quids Inn, Douglas.
- Joey Wilde at Ginger Hall, Sulby.
- Spoitty Dog at Glen Helen campsite.
- Ciara and Izzy at Black Dog Oven, Peel.
- Joe McGuigan and Index of Alice at Port Erin Beach.
- Trevor Shimmin at the Sidings, Castletown.
- Metallic-Her at Bushy’s, Douglas, 8pm.
- Fully Grown Adults at Jaks Bar and Smokehouse, Douglas.
- Voodoo Bandits at Bushy’s, Douglas, 10pm.
Wednesday
- DJ Neil Cowie at Bushy’s, Douglas, 2pm.
- Just Blame Pete and North Quay, Douglas.
- Eleventh Hour at Sam Webb’s, Douglas.
- Trad Irish Session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas.
- Mel and Laurence at Manx Legion, Douglas.
- Alex Harris at Mann Made, Douglas.
- No Stress at Sulby Glen Hotel.
- Trevor Shimmin at Black Dog Oven, Peel.
- Dickie Kelly at the Whitehouse, Peel.
- Richard Hogg and Lazy Daze at Port Erin Beach.
- Eoin Molyneux at the Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin.
- CUNextFriday at Bushy’s, Douglas, 6pm.
- Balla Sabbath at Bushy’s, Douglas, 8pm.
- Penthouse Dive at Jaks Bar and Smokehouse, Douglas.
- 3 Million at Bushy’s, Douglas, 10pm.
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