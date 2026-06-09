There are some gigs that simply feel bigger than the sum of their parts.
Davy Knowles’ return to the Gaiety Theatre during TT 2026 Race Week was one of them, the sort of night you quietly file away under ‘I was lucky to be there’ and hope you don’t overuse when telling people about it afterwards.
Taking to the stage on Wednesday, June 3, Knowles arrived back on home soil accompanied by the US-based band he records and tours with, featuring Mike Hansen and Tod Bowers.
With the island still wrestling with the familiar frustrations of a weather-affected TT schedule, a wet and blustery walk into Douglas felt almost fitting for an evening of escape.
I’ve been a fan of Davy’s for a little while (I can’t pretend it’s the same amount of time as the people sat near us - they’ve watched him from the Castle Rushen days up until now!)
But having seen him earlier in the year with Band of Friends, alongside Rory Gallagher’s former bandmates Gerry McAvoy and Brendan O’Neill, I thought I had a fair idea of what to expect. In reality, I should have known better.
If the Port St Mary man is involved, you are almost guaranteed something special.
The Gaiety was already buzzing before the music even started.
Merchandise and vinyl on sale in the foyer added to the sense of occasion, and once inside, there was a quiet anticipation that only a homecoming show can really generate.
I grabbed a drink at the bar, took my seat, and settled in.
Support came from Alice Ashe, an up and coming independent country-rock singer-songwriter and guitarist.
She warmed the room with ease, delivering a confident set that won over a crowd already eager for the main event.
Later, she described the experience online as ‘surreal’, and it was hard to disagree that it must have been a special moment, standing on the same stage she was about to watch one of the island’s most respected musical exports take over.
Then came Davy and his boys.
From the opening moments, it was clear this was not going to be a restrained or polite performance. It was loud, expressive and full of intent.
At times it was driven and heavy enough to get heads nodding, before dropping into slower, more intricate passages that left the room in near silence.
I was sitting with a friend, Patrick - a decent guitarist in his own right - and even he spent large parts of the set shaking his head in disbelief at what he was seeing.
The technical ability on display was staggering. The kind of playing where words feel slightly inadequate.
The rhythm section, particularly the drumming, deserves its own mention.
Tight when it needed to be, explosive when it mattered, and capped off with what I can only describe as a standout solo that drew one of the loudest reactions of the night.
By the end, it felt like one of those shows that refuses to wind down gracefully. Nobody really wanted it to stop.
But before it did, Davy delivered an emotional performance of Roll Away, the Back Door Slam favourite about leaving the island, with Alice Ashe and violinist Elizabeth Davidson-Blythe joining him on stage, as the trio led a heartfelt rendition that had the Gaiety crowd singing along throughout in a powerful, moving moment of shared homecoming.
Afterwards, Knowles spoke warmly about the Gaiety, saying it never loses its magic for him as he continues his UK tour, which will take in dates across England and Scotland over the coming days and weeks before heading to Europe then back to America and Canada.
But for one night in Douglas, it wasn’t about the tour schedule or what came next. It was about a Port St Mary musician coming home and reminding everyone exactly why he remains one of the island’s finest exports.
And for those of us in the audience, it was simply exceptional. Thank you, Davy and co!