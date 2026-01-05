A new and inclusive approach to traditional culture is coming your way in 2026, as a fresh style of Manx dancing launches across the Isle of Man.
Led by dancer and teacher Gráinne Joughin, Manx Dancing for Fun & Fitness classes aim to make Manx dance more accessible, relaxed, and enjoyable for people of all ages and abilities.
If you have ever been curious about Manx dancing but felt unsure about where you might fit in, these classes are designed with you in mind.
The adult sessions focus firmly on enjoyment rather than perfection, creating a friendly, low-pressure environment where no previous experience is required.
Whether you are completely new to dance, returning after many years, or simply looking for a sociable way to stay active, you are encouraged to take part at your own pace.
Gráinne said, ‘These new adult classes are primarily about enjoyment, not perfection,’
‘They’re ideal for people who want to be active in a relaxed environment, and for anyone who fancies getting more involved in Manx culture. You can come along, have a laugh, meet new people, and try Manx dancing at your own pace.’
Following the success of the first Fun & Fitness class, which began in November, the programme is now expanding to reach more communities.
New adult classes are confirmed in Peel, Castletown, and St John’s, with Douglas and the North of the island also being considered in the coming months.
Each session introduces basic Manx and céilí dances, taught to traditional Manx and Celtic music in a welcoming and sociable atmosphere.
Alongside the adult programme, two new children’s classes are also being introduced in Castletown and Peel.
Aimed primarily at children aged six to 11, these sessions focus on learning the fundamentals of Manx dancing while helping young people build confidence, coordination, teamwork, and a strong connection to Manx culture.
The emphasis is on encouragement and fun, making the classes suitable for beginners and those with some previous experience alike.
Gráinne has also begun teaching Manx dancing in several of the island’s schools and hopes to see more schools take part in celebrating Manx culture through movement.
She highlights that dance can play an important role not only in cultural education, but also in physical fitness, confidence, and mental wellbeing.
Weekly classes will run throughout 2026, with adult sessions in Peel, Castletown, and St John’s, and children’s classes in Castletown and at Gena’s Dance Academy in Peel.
Classes are affordably priced at £6 to £8 per session, and spaces are currently available.
No matter your age or experience, Gráinne warmly welcomes anyone to give Manx dance a try.
If you are looking for a relaxed, supportive, and sociable way to stay active while engaging with Manx culture, these new classes offer an inviting place to start.
To find out more or to join a class, you can contact Gráinne via Manx Dancing – Isle of Man on Facebook or by emailing [email protected]