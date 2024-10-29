Irish comedian Ardal O’Hanlon is set to perform at the Gaiety Theatre next year.
His stand-up show ‘Not Himself’ will take place on November 5, 2025, with tickets going on sale on Thursday, October 31 2024.
O’Hanlon is an author, comedian and actor, who is best known for portraying Father Dougal McGuire in popular comedy ‘Father Ted’ from 1995 to 1998.
He also played George Sunday in ‘My Hero’ from 2000 to 2006 and DI Jack Mooney in ‘Death in Paradise’ from 2017 to 2020.
Talking about his upcoming show, a spokesperson from the Villa Gaiety said: ‘After an alarming experience at the supermarket, Ardal reflects on who he is as a man and a comedian. He examines his own ethnic and religious background, and thinks twice about the very core of his identity as a voice of reason. Is everything a big lie?
‘With no major trauma of his own to draw on for material, apart from the drag of getting older, he also turns his gaze outwards at the joys and follies of contemporary life. Towel Animals? A.I.? Chair Yoga? Cauliflower as a main course? Yes. Yes. Yes. And yes.
‘No current idiocy is left un-examined. With a highly developed sense of the ridiculous, and proper comedy bones, Not Himself is a testament to the healing power of humour and the joy of jokes.’
Tickets go on sale today at 10am, and will be available at villagaiety.com, in person at the Villa Marina or Welcome Centre or by calling the Villa Gaiety team on 600555.
There are a number of other events in the pipeline from the Villa Gaiety, including the ‘Wurlitzer Christmas Spectacular’ at the Villa Arcade on December 11.
After last year's sell-out performance, ‘A Wurlitzer Christmas Spectacular’ with the Cathedral Choir will return for its second year, with Dr Peter Litman on the mighty Wurlitzer organ and the Cathedral Choir singing all the Christmas music favourites.
February 2025 will also see the arrival of ‘Chicago - The Musical’ to the Gaiety Theatre.
The spokesperson added: ‘Get ready for a night of unforgettable glamour, scandal, and showstopping entertainment with Chicago! Step into the roaring 1920s, where jazz reigns, crime makes the headlines, and fame comes at a deadly price.’
For the latest updates on the Villa Gaiety’s show offerings, you can visit https://www.villagaiety.com/whats-on/