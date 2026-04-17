Mad Jacks on South Quay in Douglas is set to host Irish avant-garde punk artist Meryl Streek over the bank holiday weekend on Saturday, May 2.
Meryl Streek has previously supported notable acts including Bob Vylan, Kneecap and Dead Kennedys, and is building a reputation for his intense, politically charged performances.
He will be joined by Manx support acts Croteau, a three-piece punk band set to release their debut album on May 8, and Half Naked Headline, fresh from performing at Manchester’s punk festival.
Originally from Dublin, Meryl spent 15 years as a drummer in various bands before stepping into his current solo project.
After time living in Canada and touring the west coast of America, he shed his identity behind the drumset and evolved into the artist known today, driven by personal growth and a desire to make a meaningful impact through music.
Ali Mellor, from Air Promotions, organised the event and explained why bringing artists like Meryl Streek to the island matters: ‘It’s vital for our island to bring new artists here, such as Meryl Streek to experience performances like his that will encourage more musicians to come to the island to perform.
‘He's a unique artist, that will hopefully inspire local musicians and bands to write and perform music about what is important to them and to highlight social injustice.
‘That’s why Half Naked Headline and Croteau, two incredible original Manx Punk bands will be supporting him on the night, to showcase the amazing talent we have here.’
The style of the Meryl’s music is one that abandons generic norms with his music full of political commentary, criticisms of society and raw energy, marking him out as a distinctive sound in the world of contemporary punk.