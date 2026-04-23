Peter Hickman says he expects injured 8TEN Racing team-mate Davey Todd to be fit to race at May’s North West 200.
Hicky said: ‘I expect to see him on the grid at the North West.
‘He's been over at Formula Medicine in Italy, who deal with a lot of MotoGP riders and Formula 1 drivers.
‘He was walking unaided within five weeks, which was pretty impressive.
‘He's doing really well and the idea is he'll be at the North West.
‘He has been working really, really hard at it. He has the best people around him and he is super-determined, so I expect to see him on the grid at the North West.’
Hickman and Todd are expected to be in the island this weekend as this year’s TT launches with a special live podcast at the Gaiety Theatre on Friday night celebrating John McGuinness’s 30 years at the event.
McGuinness is set to be joined on stage by guests including Michael Rutter, Ian Lougher, Conor Cummins, Dean Harrison and the aforementioned Todd and Hickman.
Tickets for the event – which cost £15 - are available at at https://www.villagaiety.com/ttpodcast