The Children’s Centre is set to begin the summer holidays with a bang with its new ‘Big Day Out’ community event in July.
Set to be held at Wallberry Farm, the event will look to offer a day of live music, interactive activities, and community engagement.
A spokesperson from the Children’s Centre commented: ‘The Big Day Out is designed to serve as a reminder of the simple joys that come with spending time together.
‘There will be local bands playing, kids getting gloriously messy with arts and crafts, older ones trying their luck at darts, and families getting lost in epic Lego building sessions.
‘The interactive playscape will buzz with imaginative adventures, while the Wild Space will offer a peaceful retreat for anyone needing a quiet moment.
‘There's something beautifully fitting about an organisation that specialises in building trust and emotional safety, creating a day where people can simply enjoy being together to remember what it feels like to just have fun.’
Scheduled for Saturday, July 19, the event aims to celebrate connection and creativity while raising funds to support the organisation’s services for children, teenagers, and families across the Isle of Man.
The organisation provides outcome-focused support for those dealing with issues such as bullying, family difficulties, or emotional wellbeing, fostering resilience and trust through its services.
The spokesperson added: ‘Beyond all the music and activities on offer, The Big Day Out is a day full of purpose.
‘It embodies The Children’s Centre’s guiding principle of promoting resilience, self-confidence, wellbeing and respect.
‘With an admission fee of only £15 per person for those over the age of two (babies get in free), the event is both accessible and affordable, and every ticket purchased not only grants access to a day of fun but also contributes to providing vital services for families in the Isle of Man.’
The band line-up has been organised by ‘Live Roots Music IoM’, who have put together a wide variety of local acts.
The acoustic stage will show acts such as Joe Martin, John Gregory, Wez Clarke, Jeff Jepson, Eoin Molyneux, Steve ‘Noshie’ Nash, ‘Josh and Harry’ and Alex Harris.
On the main stage, attendees can look forward to performances from Spotty Dog, Mike Wade and Ian Allen, ‘Index of Alice’ and ‘Brace, Brace!’.
A spokesperson from Live Roots commented: ‘This diverse roster of musicians guarantees an event filled with both energetic beats and soulful acoustics, celebrating the island’s rich musical talent.
‘Behind the scenes, the event's sound quality is in expert hands with Gyp from Ballagroove Recording Studios handling the audio engineering.
‘Known across the island for his technical excellence, Gyp will be managing the main stage sound to ensure every performance comes through crystal clear for the audience. All you’ll need to worry about is bringing your dancing shoes!’
To find out more about the Big Day Out and purchase tickets, you can visit https://www.thechildrenscentre.org.im/events/2025/big-day-out