An actress and model from the Isle of Man has landed a memorable role in McDonalds' 2023 Christmas advert.
The chain's festive TV offering this year hit screens last month and starts by depicting two unnamed office workers singing karaoke at the staff party when one gets an emoji-filled text from a friend, suggesting a trip to McDonalds.
The text prompts her and a number of her on-screen colleagues to leave the Christmas bash and parade through the streets dressed in a variety of colourful Christmas outfits on their way to one of the fast-food chain's branches.
During their fictitious journey, the group are joined by an eclectic mix of people taking part in some familiar Christmas activities - including children and parents attending a Christmas nativity, Santa and two friends recreating an iconic scene from hit festive film Love Actually - who all down tools and join the growing throng headed to the golden arches.
In one scene, a group of four people wearing Christmas jumpers can be seen waiting at a train station as a number of cancellations flash-up on the noticeboard.
The camera then hones-in on one of the group, a character played by Manx actress Bettie Moon, who raises her eyebrows a couple of times in an apparent silent suggestion before ushering her party towards the exit - and then preumably on to McDonalds.
The former Ballakermeen High School pupil has also appeared in an advert for BP Rewards and is set to appear in another ad for Gala Bingo in 2024.
She'll also model for cosmetics brand AVON next year.
Bettie began ballroom dancing at the age of five before attending the Christine Wild theatre school on the island from the age of seven.
Speaking about her upbringing on the island, Bettie, who was born and raised in Douglas but now lives in London, said: ‘I went to Ballakermeen as my choice of high school purely because they had amazing music and drama facilities.
‘I was really lucky to be pushed there by some amazing teachers and encouraged to apply for dance school.
‘I ended up getting into my first choice which is a place called The Urdang Academy in London and I spent three years there studying professional dance and musical theatre.
‘After graduating, I got an agent and they helped me build my CV doing small projects such as music videos for people like Jennifer Hudson, Example and Holly Johnson from Frankie Goes to Hollywood.’
Bettie joins fellow Manx stars such as Joe Locke and Samantha Barks in appearing on national television.
Locke was the star of teen Netflix drama ‘Heartstopper’ which garnered widespread praise from critics, while he is set to star in Marvel’s new Disney+ series ‘Agatha: Darkhold Diaries’ due to release in 2024.
Barks has most recently appeared alongside Alan Carr in ITV’s reality competition ‘Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream’ after portraying the role of Elsa in the West End’s adaptation of ‘Frozen’ since 2021.
Bettie has praised the island for being a great place to grow up.
She said: ‘I absolutely love the Isle of Man and try to get back there regularly to see my family and friends.
‘I’m very grateful to have grown up somewhere so safe and supportive and I tell anyone who will listen that they need to visit - especially during TT week!’
Look out for Bettie in this year’s McDonalds Christmas advert, which is currently airing in the UK.
The advert shows a variety of people at Christmas march towards McDonald’s in fancy dress and Christmas themed jumpers, with the advert slogan being ‘Fancy a McDonald’s?’
A work’s Christmas party is abandoned when someone sees they have McDonald’s Rewards on their phone, while flocks of people flee a school nativity play after a below par singing performance is followed by a teacher asking if the crowd want ‘one more song’.
Bettie is stood with three others at a train station in a red Christmas jumper, and leads at the front of those marching to McDonald’s after the cancellation of her train journey and raising her eyebrows.