The Isle of Man Arts Council recently hosted an event to celebrate its 60th anniversary in 2025.
Held at the Villa Marina arcade, the celebration also looked to mark the roll-out of the new 60th anniversary stamp collection, which features images of the island’s venues, sculptures, exhibitions, musical instruments and further visual art.
The evening was attended by the Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer and his wife Lady Lorimer, as well as the current chair of the Arts Council Sarah Maltby.
There was also a special Arts Council cake on display, which was ceremoniously cut by both Mr Lorimer and Mrs Maltby.
Mrs Maltby commented: ‘The Isle of Man Arts Council has played a significant role in the development of Manx arts and culture for the past 60 years and will continue to support creativity in the future.
‘Our creative community surprises and inspires so many of us every day, enhancing all of our lives.
‘As the current chair of the Arts Council, I am proud of all we have achieved and share in the delight of being able to celebrate 60 years of arts, culture and creativity for everyone.’