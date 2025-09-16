An author from the Isle of Man is set to release her fifth book at the age of 21.
Mitzi Danielson-Kaslik will publish her novel ‘Let’s Misbehave’ at the end of September, having previously published books at the age of 17, 18, 19 and 20.
Set in a 1920s village near Oxford, this gothic tale with magical realism follows Adelaide, a newlywed haunted by the shadows of war and the crumbling grandeur of Radley Manor.
As she uncovers a mysterious Victorian diary and ghostly sightings blur the line between past and present, Adelaide is drawn into family secrets, spectral visions, and a forbidden journey into the underworld - where mortals were never meant to tread.
Grief and the transition into a new age after the war have been described as the novel’s key themes, while a central thread is also the role of women, caught between traditional expectations and new freedoms opening up in the 1920s.
‘I first had the idea for Let’s Misbehave while I was writing a previous book,’ Mitzi explained.
‘I made pages of notes about characters, but at that stage it was only sketches. It wasn’t until I finished my last book “La Connaissance” that the story began to feel fully real.
‘I have always been a fan of The Great Gatsby and have often wanted to write a novel about the era. My degree is in classical civilisation, so I suppose the Greek elements came from there.
‘What inspired me was that moment of transition: the shadow of grief after the First World War alongside the optimism and danger of entering a new modern age.
‘Within that backdrop, I wanted to explore how women in particular navigated change - balancing grief, societal expectations, and new freedoms - while also weaving in gothic elements like shell shock and ghostly presences.’
It took Mitzi 11 months to write her latest novel, as she balanced being an author with her full-time job in the financial services sector.
She began creative writing at the age of 14, and said she soon realised that’s ‘where her heart lay’.
‘I started my first novel, Palvine, during my school lunch breaks at 15, and it was published just after I turned 17,’ she said.
‘Writing has always been my way of exploring history, identity, and human experience. As I’ve matured, I’ve become more intentional in weaving in themes like women’s roles, grief, and trauma, always through the gothic and historical settings I love.’
Asked if she would give any advice to other young and aspiring writers like herself, Mitzi said: ‘Even if it feels messy or imperfect, the first draft gives you something to work with.
‘Read widely, write consistently, and don’t shy away from big themes like grief or social change - stories that tackle those truths resonate deeply with readers.
‘Most importantly, stay true to your own voice. That’s what makes your work stand out.’
Let’s Misbehave is set to be published by Hay House later this month.