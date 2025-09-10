Manx author Luke Wilson has released a third book following success with his previous two titles.
Luke, who writes under the pen name Luke Quane, has drawn on memories from his childhood in the island to inspire the fantasy setting of his book series The Caraotha Chronicles.
His action-packed stories follow teenager Albin as he faces monsters, battles with bullies, forges new friendships and finds his strengths.
Luke, who grew up in Maughold, told Island Life back in 2023: ‘One TT week I went for a walk through the forests above Ballure Reservoir and suddenly found myself surrounded by silence.
‘The noise of the bikes, the crowds, and even the weather just stopped. It was then that I started to think about how no one has any idea that I exist in the forest, and let my mind run away with the idea of whole civilizations hidden in the trees.
‘That’s really where my series takes place, within a small town surrounded by a forest.’
Following the success of the first two books - ‘Albin and the Guardians’ and ‘Albin and the New Order’ - Luke Quane’s latest instalment - ‘Albin and the Call to War’ - takes readers on a gripping, high-stakes journey through an exciting world.
The penultimate title in The Caraotha Chronicles continues to follow Albin as he navigates a world filled with monsters, bullies, unexpected friendships, and hidden strengths, against the backdrop of a fantasy land inspired by Luke’s adventurous childhood.
Luke has also become a familiar face in local primary schools, where he runs creative writing workshops aimed at inspiring the next generation of young storytellers.
Luke’s books can be found in Waterstones on Strand Street, online on Amazon, and are available on Kindle.