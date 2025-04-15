A local musician is set to perform a continuous 12-hour gig to raise money for a charity ‘close to his heart’.
Eoin Molyneux, who is a regular performer across the island’s gig scene, is set to play songs for 12 hours straight from 12.30pm to 12.30am this Saturday, April 19, at Quids Inn in Douglas.
Eoin will be raising money for Hospice Isle of Man, who took ‘great care’ of his mum towards the end of her life.
He said: ‘I saw the amazing work they did first hand and it’s a cause that is very close to my heart. My mum also briefly worked with them as a grief counsellor.
‘I'm allowed to take a break every three hours for 15 minutes, but during the gig I'm not allowed to repeat a song, which means there will be 12 hours of live music without repeats.
‘There's going to a mixture of everything, such as indie rock, pop, pop punk and classics. Everyone is catered for!’
As well as the upcoming gig, Eoin is also set to release two new songs on Friday (April 18) to raise more money for Hospice.
These two songs are titled ‘The Days I Want’ and ‘The Penguin Song’.
Talking about the songs, Eoin said: ‘The first one is a heartfelt song about looking back on all the missed opportunities I've had with family since they've passed away.
‘The Penguin Song was originally released 15 years ago for Hospice, but I have constantly been asked to put it back up on streaming platforms for people to hear. It's a daft song that simply aims to make people laugh and have fun.’