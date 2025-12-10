Tonight (Thursday)
- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.
- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.
- Ian Thompson at Frank Matchams, Douglas, 8pm.
Tomorrow (Friday)
- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.
- Brace Brace at Sam Webb’s, Douglas.
- Karaoke and Disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Reservoir Rodeo at the Manor, Douglas, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.
- That Kelly Bird at Frank Matchams, Douglas, 9pm.
- Ian Thompson at the British, Douglas, 9pm.
- Awesome Party Band at Barbary West Coast, Peel, 9.30pm.
- Karaoke and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
Saturday
- Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan tribute acts at Mad Jack’s, Douglas, 1.30pm to 3pm and 4.30pm to 6pm.
- Little Miss Dynamite at the Commie, Ramsey.
- Powercut at the Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin.
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Union, Castletown.
- Karaoke and disco/dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Ian Thompson at the Bridge, Laxey, 8.30pm.
- Alex Harris at the Marine, Peel, 9pm.
- That Kelly Bird at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.30pm.
- Totally 80s at Lookys Bar, Douglas, 10pm.
- Penthouse Dive at Jaks Bar and Smokehouse, Douglas.
- Music and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
Sunday
- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, from 3pm until 7pm.
- Karaoke Stars at the Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.
- Ian Thompson at Black Dog Oven, Peel, 5pm.
- Dave Holland piano sessions at Frank Matchams, Douglas, 7pm.
Tuesday
- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.
Wednesday
- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.