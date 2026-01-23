An island band who believe their success has come ‘back to front’ have announced their signing to Camden Town label Easy Life, alongside the release of their debut single ‘Crawl in a Bottle’.
Silo was formed by five long-time friends searching for a creative outlet in the post-Covid period. Having known each other since their teenage years, music became the natural glue that brought them together.
The band consists of Kriss Maguire (vocals, 35), Lar Crookall (guitar, 35), Chris Barber-Shaw (guitar, 36), Dario Leonetti (bass, 35) and Darren Shields (drums, 36).
Chris Barber-Shaw says the key to the band’s success has been putting their friendship first.
‘Always remember mates first - the music is kind of something that naturally comes from it.’
The boy band’s vibe lies in heavy, alternative rock - although the themes of their music are anything but harsh.
Describing their music as encapsulating the classic Rock energy - Silo also adapt into a melodic and introspective side which they believe audiences will relate to - especially with their first single which is from the perspective of someone trying therapy for the first time.
With the help of the Isle of Man Arts Council, Silo reached out to record their music as a keepsake originally.
The five friends continually expressed their gratitude for the Arts Council in helping shape their journey.
Lar described how the band got signed with a London based record label: ‘We went down to record this record in August in Southampton with a producer called Kel Pinchin.
‘He is a rising star in sort of audio production, band production, and we somehow basically twisted his arm into recording our album when you've never heard any of it.’
‘With support from the Arts Council, went down there and recorded the album in August, and then over the process of the sort of mixing and the mastering of the album, obviously we were sending it out to people we knew who were sort of loosely affiliated to the music industry, and basically got a email through from Easy Life records.
‘It said: “Who are you? What's this album?”’
Easy Life records asked Silo to cancel their original December release of their single - and signed them to the label there and then.
‘I think going back telling myself, I wouldn't have done anything different. I just think the recipe of the band is the thing that's made it happen.’
Silo’s track ‘Crawl in a Bottle’ is available on all streaming platforms, if you want to find out more about the band you can visit their website: https://whoissilo.com/.