University College Isle of Man (UCM) alumni Shannen Samuel is proudly flying the Manx flag on the international stage, building an impressive career across the fashion, sustainable fashion and costume design industries in the UK and beyond.
Shannen began her creative journey at UCM, where she studied the Art Foundation Course before progressing to study fashion at university.
Since graduating, she has gone on to work within costume design for the film industry while also serving as creative director of bleaq, an innovative global platform supporting emerging designers working in sustainable fashion.
Prior to her current work, Shannen established herself within the sustainable fashion sector through her own store on London’s iconic Brick Lane.
There, she worked on a wide range of collections that championed ethical production and creative reuse. One notable initiative focused on repurposing tights, which Shannen describes as ‘the fashion industry’s plastic bottle caps,’ highlighting their environmental impact due to the difficulty of recycling them.
Her commitment to sustainability and bold creative vision gained international recognition in 2022, when her TT-inspired collection was featured at Official New York Fashion Week.
The collection was created using recycled motorbike leathers and motorsport materials, drawing inspiration from the Isle of Man’s iconic racing heritage while reimagining waste materials in a high-fashion context.
Shannen is currently working as costume designer on SHEE (the Manx Gaelic word for “fairy”), a dark coming-of-age short film inspired by Manx folklore.
The film is set to shoot in the Isle of Man later this year and represents a meaningful return to her roots, combining her professional expertise with the island’s cultural heritage. A fundraiser for the project is due to launch in March, and progress on the film can be followed on Instagram at @theshee_film.
Reflecting on her time at UCM, Shannen credits the Art Foundation course as a turning point in her life and career.
She said: ‘I would say that the Art Foundation course at UCM was the most pivotal period of my life in terms of my career. I had never done fashion before and wouldn’t have even considered it, as I was a bit of a tomboy growing up.’
‘Having great tutors and a really strong sense of community meant I felt able to be myself. Fashion was one of the modules, and it turned out I was actually really good at it because I had a different perspective.’
‘Since completing the course, I’ve had so many incredible experiences in the fashion industry and feel very fortunate to do something I truly love and that continues to inspire me every day.’
UCM Principal Jesamine Kelly praised Shannen’s achievements, highlighting the importance of alumni success stories.
She said: ‘It’s so important to share the success of our alumni, as they are a powerful source of inspiration for current and future students. Shannen is a fantastic example of discovering your passion and putting in the dedication needed to succeed.’
‘We’re incredibly proud of what she has achieved and look forward to seeing where her career takes her next.’