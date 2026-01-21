Tonight (Thursday)
- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.
- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.
- DreadMann at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8.15pm.
Tomorrow (Friday)
- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Union, Castletown.
- Chris Sullivan sax at Coast Bar and Brasserie, Douglas, 7pm.
- Karaoke and Disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.
- Callum Rowe at the British, Douglas, 8.30pm.
- Ian and Pete at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.
- Rebecca Forrest at Frank Machams, Douglas, 9.30pm to 11.30pm.
- 3 Million at Jaks Bar and Smokehouse, Douglas, 10pm.
- Karaoke and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
Saturday
- Karaoke and disco/dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Toby Higgins at the British, Douglas, 8pm.
- Ian Thompson at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8pm.
- Bad Reputation at Tigh Fitz, Douglas, 9pm.
- The Bop Katz at Sam Webb’s, Douglas, 9pm.
- 995 at Jaks Bar and Smokehouse, Douglas, 10pm.
- Music and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
Sunday
- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, from 3pm until 7pm.
- Karaoke Stars at the Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.
- Paul Tonks Conundrum at Quids Inn, Douglas, 7.45pm until 10pm.
- Ka-Ray-Oke at Jaks Bar and Smokehouse, Douglas, 10pm.
Tuesday
- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.
Wednesday
- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.
Are you an artist, author, or musician? Got an event to promote? Email details and a photo to [email protected] for a chance to feature in Island Life.