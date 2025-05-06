The Isle of Man will fall silent to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day – the historic moment in 1945 that brought an end to the Second World War in Europe.
The island-wide two-minute silence will be observed at 12 noon on Thursday (May 8) and forms part of a programme of commemorations taking place across the Isle of Man.
An hour earlier, at 11am, an Act of Remembrance will also be held at the Castletown War Memorial. Organised by the Castletown and District branch of the Royal British Legion, the short public ceremony invites the local community to gather and reflect on the sacrifices made by those who served.
Later in the day, church bells will ring out across the island in a tribute echoing the celebrations of May 8, 1945. At 5pm, the bells of St George’s Church in Douglas will chime, followed by a peal at St German’s Cathedral in Peel at 6.30pm.
Both towers will be rung by local bands as part of a national initiative organised by the Central Council of Church Bell Ringers. Visitors are being invited to come and listen to the ringing or even visit the towers to see the ancient tradition in action. Douglas and Peel towers both boast significant bell installations, with Douglas housing the Island’s only ring of 12 bells and Peel Cathedral offering a ring of 8.
The focal point of Thursday’s commemorations will be a free big band concert and Drumhead Service at the Villa Marina in Douglas, beginning at 7pm. The two-hour event has already seen strong public interest, with lower-level seating now fully booked and additional spaces now open upstairs. Tickets remain free and can be booked through the Villa Marina box office online, in person, or by calling 600555.
The programme includes live performances by local musicians and soloists – including Paul Costain CP and Nicola O’Connor – as well as readings and wartime music. Manx schoolchildren will also be taking part, delivering short narrations and sharing stories collected from their great-grandparents who remember VE Day first-hand. The community-led event aims to honour the stories of both those who served and those who kept the home front going.
A traditional Drumhead Service, led by the Royal British Legion, will follow the concert. His Excellency Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer and Chief Minister Alfred Cannan MHK will take part in the formal ceremony, which mirrors the field services held by soldiers during wartime, using drums as an altar.
To conclude the evening, a commemorative beacon will be lit at 9.30pm in the Villa Marina Gardens. Members of the public are warmly invited to attend and witness the symbolic lighting, which will form part of a wider network of beacons across the British Isles.
The commemorations will continue on Saturday (May 10) with a VE Day celebration event hosted by the Isle of Man Joint Services Social Club in partnership with the Manx Legion.
Taking place from 2pm to 5pm at the Manx Legion Club on Market Hill in Douglas, the afternoon will feature live 1940s-style music from The Southern Belles, a raffle, afternoon tea, and a prize for the best-dressed guest in wartime attire. The event is free and open to all.