Manx author Alyson France has drawn on her love of island life and the complexities of human relationships in her latest novel, ‘When the Tide Turns’.
Splitting her time between the Isle of Man and Mallorca, Alyson says words have always been her passion, and her new book explores themes of identity, belonging, friendship and the lasting influence of the past.
The novel follows Alex, who walks away from her marriage and boards the first flight she can find without knowing where life will take her next.
Her story gradually intertwines with that of Sandy, a woman who has built a successful career after growing up on a small island but continues to wrestle with insecurities rooted in childhood.
As their lives collide, the novel asks whether it is ever truly possible to escape the pull of the past - or even whether we should.
Touching on family, friendship, platonic love and the ways people shape one another, the book also explores how society judges those who appear different.
Alyson explained. ‘The original spark was seeing how many people were perceived as a bit “odd” and wanting to put into words what that might feel like.
‘We've moved on a lot in terms of accepting difference and neurodivergence, but we humans often still judge by some quite narrow metrics without realising it.’
Although fictional, the Isle of Man plays a central role in the story.
Alyson says her own experiences of growing up in the island heavily influenced both the setting and the atmosphere.
She said: ‘Moving to Mallorca, another island, made me realise how similar island communities can be despite their different cultures and languages, a big part of settling there was recognising and understanding that island mentality.’
Readers will recognise many well-known locations featured throughout the novel, including Douglas, the Calf of Man, the Sound Café and Laxey Beach.
‘I hope my love for the island that has always comes across. I've had Manx readers tell me how nostalgic the book made them feel, while friends overseas have said it has made them want to visit.’
At its heart, Alyson hopes readers will come away with a greater appreciation that people's lives are rarely as straightforward as they appear.
‘I hope readers realise that we rarely get the full picture of anyone else's life, no matter how it might look from the outside.’
Asked which of her characters she would most like to meet, Alyson chose Gabi, a Spanish character from Mallorca, saying she would enjoy comparing childhood memories of growing up on two very different yet surprisingly similar islands.
When the Tide Turns is available through both branches of Bridge Bookshop in Port Erin and Ramsey, Watersones and in e-book format.
Alyson will also be holding a drop-in book signing and question-and-answer session at the Sound Café on Sunday, September 6, where readers can meet her and have their copies signed.