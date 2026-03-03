On July 19 this year the island will take centre stage in the global wellness community as an attempt is made to break the world record for the largest Pilates class ever held.
The event, which has been organised by Ramsey Crookall in collaboration with 34Moves and Visit Isle of Man, will take place at Knockaloe, a site of profound historical significance and the very place where the Pilates method was first shaped more than a century ago.
Currently the record stands at 3,486 participants.
Organisers aim not only to surpass this figure but to create a global ‘Pilates homecoming,’ welcoming beginners and experienced practitioners alike to unite in movement, mindfulness and shared heritage.
Many people are unaware that Pilates has deep roots in the island.
During the First World War, Knockaloe was home to the world’s largest civilian internment camp. Among those interned was Joseph Pilates, who began developing his pioneering system of physical and mental conditioning while detained there.
His work would later evolve into the Pilates method, now practised by millions worldwide.
Event organisers say the 2026 gathering is about more than setting a record.
It is an opportunity to honour the island’s history while showcasing the Isle of Man as a destination where nature, community and wellbeing intersect.
Alongside the record attempt, a wellness festival and charity village will offer a full day of activities focused on physical, mental and emotional wellbeing.
The village will highlight Manx producers, businesses and charities, with stalls featuring local food, drink, crafts, wellness services and community initiatives. The festival will also celebrate the Isle of Man’s status as the world’s only entire UNESCO Biosphere nation, promoting sustainable living and balance between people, place and environment.
Ramsey Crookall, the island’s longest-established independent family-owned firm of stockbrokers and investment managers, is leading the initiative as part of its 80th anniversary celebrations.
The Crookall family has historical ties to Knockaloe, having supported welfare efforts at the camp during the First World War.
Chief executive Joanna Crookall said the event reflects the firm’s enduring commitment to community, culture and wellbeing.
34Moves, a wellbeing community founded in the island by Ruby Griffiths and Stephan Baum, is the creative force behind the event.
Ruby, who holds an MSc in Neuroscience and Mental Health alongside extensive Pilates training, described the occasion as deeply meaningful.
‘To honour the Pilates method in the place where it was first shaped feels incredibly special, wherever you are in life, there is always something you can do to support your body and mind.’
Government agency Visit Isle of Man s supporting the initiative as part of its long-term strategy ‘to grow sustainable, year-round tourism rooted in authenticity and wellbeing’.
Chief executive Deborah Heather said: ‘We are incredibly proud to support this landmark event, which beautifully reflects what makes the Isle of Man such an extraordinary place to visit.
‘Our island’s story, its landscapes, its people, and its heritage create a powerful foundation for meaningful, wellness-driven experiences like this.’
Further details will be announced in the coming months.