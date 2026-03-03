Students at Castle Rushen High School have taken part in a graphic design competition to create the official neck buff for the 2026 Harbour 2 Harbour Charity Walk.
The annual community event invited students to submit designs reflecting the vision, energy and scenic character of the walk, with entrants asked to incorporate elements such as coastal views, harbours and the ‘sense of community’ associated with the popular island event.
The winning designs are set to be produced as bespoke neck buffs and worn by more than 400 competitors during the 2026 walk which takes place in May.
Among the entrants, the overall winners were Olive Roberts (Year 8), Matilda Woakes (Year 7) and Ava Costain (Year 7). Highly commended awards were also presented to Olivia Shirley (Year 8), Richard Corkill (Year 7) and Zehra Guner (Year 7).
Students worked on their designs under the guidance of graphic design teacher Charlie Dickinson, who supported participants with their designs throughout the project.
Winners received a £25 Amazon voucher sponsored by FIM Capital, along with a free entry to the 2026 walk, an accompanying adult entry and a complimentary neck buff. In addition, the school awarded each student winner a £10 JD Sports voucher.
The prize presentation ceremony was held at Castle Rushen High School. Attendees included Dave Parkes from the Harbour 2 Harbour committee, a representative from FIM Capital, assistant headteacher Laura Williams and Head of Year 7 Helen Berrie.
A spokesperson from the Castletown school commented: ‘We have immense pride in the creativity and professionalism shown by all those who took part.
‘Staff at Castle Rushen are equally delighted that student designs will feature prominently during the event for the next three years.
‘With creativity, community collaboration and charitable spirit at its heart, the initiative has proven to be a resounding success and participants in 2026 will quite literally be wearing the talent of the island’s young designers with pride.’
Online registrations are now open for the upcoming ‘Harbour 2 Harbour’ walk, which will take place on Sunday, May 3.
The walk will begin at 10am in Castletown, with the second start being in Port St Mary at 11.30am.
The Harbour 2 Harbour charity fundraising walk was established in 2014 and saw roughly 700 people walk the route between Port Erin, Port St Mary and Castletown.
The Sport Erin charity, which benefits from and organises the annual event, has partnered with FIM Capital as the sole sponsor for the last two years. That partnership is set to continue this year.
Southern Nomads Sport Erin (Registered Charity No. 1001), often referred to simply as Sport Erin, is a charity established in 2007 by Southern Nomads RUFC rugby club with the aim of providing recreational facilities for the community of the south of the island – particularly for the younger community.
Entry for the walk costs £15. To find out more about the walk and enter, you can visit https://harbour2harbour.im/