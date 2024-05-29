Here’s a guide to the best gigs around the island with TT fortnight in full swing.
Tonight (Thursday)
- Ollie Heath at Sam Webbs, Douglas, 3pm.
- Chris Winchester Band at Oscars, Douglas, 6pm.
- Bushy’s Village – Ed Miller Band, 6pm; Klever Shirts, 8pm; Buncha Skankers, 10pm.
- Rumours of Fleetwood Mac at the Villa Marina, 8.30pm.
- The Ian Thompson Band at 1886 in Douglas, 9pm.
- Trevor Nelson at the British, Douglas.
- Bon Jelski at Jaks, Douglas.
- David Castro at the Heron, Anagh Coar, Douglas.
- Ed MIller Band at Quids Inn, Douglas.
- Eoin Molyneux at O’Donnells, Douglas, 9pm.
- Nicki Naden at Front Porch, Douglas.
- Trevor Shimmin at Sam Webbs, Douglas, 8pm.
- Fireball at Glenlough campsite, Union Mills.
- Alex Harris at the Black Dog Oven, Peel.
- Joey Wylde at Barbary West Coast, Peel, 10pm
- Shay Marsden at the Ginger Hall, Sulby.
- Karaoke at the Mitre, Ramsey.
- Open mic might at the Glue Pot, Castletown with The Fossils, 8.45pm.
Tomorrow (Friday)
- Eoin Molyneux at Sam Webbs, Douglas, 3pm.
- Bushy’s Village – EDB and D Quayle, 4pm; Fully Grown Adults, 6pm; Ocean’s Avenue, 8pm; Sweet Revenge, 10pm.
- Chris Winchester Band at Oscars, 6pm.
- Monsters of Rock, Villa Marina, 8pm.
- Ian Thompson at the Grape and Vine, Douglas, 9pm.
- David Castro at Sir Norman’s Bar, Douglas.
- 995 at Jaks, Douglas.
- Granty at the Manx Arms, Onchan.
- Nicki Naden at the Queens, Douglas.
- Harvey Mushman at the Glenlough campsite, Union Mills, 9.30pm.
- Island Maiden at Quids Inn, Douglas.
- Fireball at Front Porch, Douglas.
- Shoddywaddy at the Manx Legion, Douglas.
- Awesome Party Band at the Creek Inn, Peel, 9.30pm.
- Dusty Plankton at the Black Dog Oven, Peel.
- Jamie Blackburn at Barbary West Coast, Peel.
- Switch and Ed Miller Band at the Ramsey Sprintfest, 7pm-11pm.
- Barefoot Revolution at the Mitre, Ramsey.
- Fundamentals at the Ginger Hall, Sulby.
- Sunset Jet at Port Erin Beach.
- Trevor Shimmin at Riddler Under the Nest, Port Erin, 9.30pm.
- Karaoke FM at the Union, Castletown, 9pm.
Saturday
- Bushy’s Village – Alex Harris, 4pm; Shady Acres, 6pm; Fireball, 8pm; Harvey Mushman, 10pm.
- Vertigo U2 Tribute at the Villa Marina, 8pm.
- Ideal Forgery at the Prospect, Douglas, 8.30pm.
- Ian Thompson at the British, Douglas, 9pm.
- Sideways at Mad Jack’s, Douglas.
- Awesome Party Band at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.
- Sunset Jet at Quids Inn, Douglas.
- Foxtrap at the Railway, Douglas.
- The Boneyard at Sam Webbs, Douglas.
- Teresa McNulty at Trackside, Douglas.
- Trevor Shimmin at the Rosemount, Douglas, 9pm.
- That Kelly Bird at the Grain and Vine, Douglas, 9pm.
- Shoddywaddy at the Manx Legion, Douglas.
- Karaoke FM at the Manx Arms, Onchan, 9pm.
- Blackburn at the Black Dog Oven, Peel.
- Neptunes at the Creek Inn, Peel.
- 3 Million at Barbary West Coast, Peel.
- Looney and the Vikings and Buncha Skankers at Sprintfest, Ramsey, 7pm-11pm.
- Eoin Molyneux at the Ginger Hall, Sulby, 8pm.
- Little Miss Dynamite at the Mitre, Ramsey.
- Toby Higgs at the Mines Tavern, Laxey.
- Dusty Plankton at Port Erin Beach.
- Heinrich Manoeuvre at Riddler Under the Nest, Port Erin.
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at Bar Logo, Ramsey.
Mad Sunday
- Bushy’s Village – Mod Sunday, 1pm; C U Next Friday, 6pm; The Boneyard, 8pm; Persian Doormats, 10pm.
- Terry and Matty Acoustic, the Bridge, Douglas, 3pm.
- Karaoke FM at Quids Inn, Douglas, 3.15pm.
- Ollie Heath at the British, 4pm-6pm.
- Bad Reputation at 1886, Douglas.
- Fireball at Front Porch, Douglas.
- Penthouse Dive at Jaks, Douglas.
- Alex Harris at the Queens, Douglas.
- Eoin Molyneux at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9pm.
- Brace Brace at Glenlough campsite, Union Mills.
- Fusion at Sam Webbs, Douglas.
- Lev Radagan at the Railway, Douglas.
- Shoddywaddy at the Manx Legion, Douglas.
- Toby Higgs at the Terminus Tavern, Douglas.
- Moonshiner at the Black Dog Oven, Peel.
- Fully Grown Adults at Barbary West Coast, Peel.
- Southern State and Jesters Dead at Sprintfest, Ramsey, 7pm-11pm.
- Little Miss Dynamite at the Ginger Hall, Sulby.
- Ideal Forgery at the Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.
- Foxtrap at the Cooil Bar, Ramsey.
- Trevor John Shimmin at the Sidings, Castletown, 6pm.
- Harvey Mushman at Port Erin Beach.
- Powercut at Riddler Under the Nest, Port Erin.
Monday
- Bushy’s Village – Teresa McNulty, 4pm; Dusty Plankton, 6pm; Sunset Jet, 8pm; RocketMax, 10pm.
- Blossoms at the Villa Marina, 8pm.
- Toby Higgins at the British, Douglas.
- The Misfits at Glenlough campsite, Union Mills.
- Powercut at Quids Inn, Douglas.
- Chris Winchester Band, Barbary Coast, Douglas.
- Fireball, the Queens, Douglas.
- Joey Wylde at O’Donnells, Douglas, 9pm.
- Penthouse Dive, the Railway, Douglas.
- Andy (Queen tribute) at Sam Webbs, Douglas.
- Barefoot Revolution at Sam Webbs, Douglas.
- Ed Miller Band at Jaks, Douglas.
- Shoddywaddy at the Manx Legion, Douglas.
- Toby Higgs at the British, Douglas.
- Peel TT Day at Creg Malin car park – Eion Molyneux, 12pm; Trevor Shimmin, 3pm; Brace Brace; 8pm. Also Sub Level 5 at the Foodie Market, 3pm.
- Losse Crew at the Black Dog Oven, Peel.
- Foxtrap at the Creek Inn, Peel.
- Lev Radagan at the Whitehouse, Peel.
- Chris Winchester Band at the Barbary West Coast, Peel.
- Port Erin TT Day at the beach – Ruby, 12pm; Crawlboard, 2pm; Alex Cowley, 4pm; Rushen Silver Band, 6pm; Bop Katz, 8pm.
- Manxical Mystery Tour at the Mitre, Ramsey, 9pm.
- Lazy Daze and Dirty Bertie and the Sherberts at Sprintfest, Ramsey, 7pm-11pm.
Tuesday
- Ideal Forgery at the Whitestone, Ballasalla, 3pm.
- Bushy’s Village - Jamie Blackburn, 4pm; Bahuki, 6pm; Foxtrap, 8pm; Lonney and the Vikings, 10pm.
- Eoin Molyneux at Trackside Bar, Douglas, 5pm.
- Nicki Naden at the British, Douglas.
- Awesome Party Band on the Villa Promenade Suite, Douglas, 8.30pm.
- Lev Radagan at the Glenlough campsite, Union Mills.
- Ideal Forgery at the Queens, Douglas 8.30pm.
- Ian Thompson Band at Sam Webbs, Douglas, 9pm.
- Jamie Blackburn at Quids Inn, Douglas.
- The Boneyard at the Railway, Douglas.
- Penthouse Dive at Jaks, Douglas.
- Shoddywaddy at the Manx Legion, Douglas.
- Eion Molyneux at 1886 Bar, Douglas, 10.30pm.
- Ballaghs at the Black Dog Oven, Peel.
- Trevor Shimmin at the Creek Inn, Peel 9.30pm.
- That Kelly Bird at Barbary West Coast, Peel, 9.30pm.
- Ollie Heath at the Ginger Hall, Sulby.
- Lazy Daze at the Mitre, Ramsey.
- Island Maiden at Port Erin Beach.
- Moonshiners at Riddler Under the Nest, Port Erin.
Wednesday
- Trevor Shimmin at Sam Webbs, Douglas, 3pm.
- Bushy’s Village – EDB Quayle, 4pm; Eject, 6pm; Red Hot Chilli Yessirs, 8pm; Voodoo Bandits, 10pm.
- Trevor John Shimmin at Sam Webbs, Douglas, 3pm.
- The Ian Thompson Band at 1886, Douglas, 7pm.
- Gareth Hardinge at the British, Douglas.
- Island Maiden at Sam Webbs, Douglas.
- Lev Radagan at 1886, Douglas.
- Barefoot Revolution at the Railway, Douglas.
- Alex Harris at the Queens, Douglas.
- Big Shot at Jaks, Douglas.
- Shoddywaddy at the Manx Legion, Douglas.
- Foxtrap at Black Dog Oven, Peel.
- Sunset Jet at Barbary West Coast, Peel.
- No Stress at the Ginger Hall, Sulby.
- Little Miss Dynamite at the Mitre, Ramsey.
- Fire Ball at Bar Logo, Ramsey.
- Ideal Forgery at Port Erin Beach.
- Eoin Molyneux at Riddler Under the Nest, Port Erin, 9pm.