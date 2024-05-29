Here’s a guide to the best gigs around the island with TT fortnight in full swing.

Tonight (Thursday)

- Ollie Heath at Sam Webbs, Douglas, 3pm.

- Chris Winchester Band at Oscars, Douglas, 6pm.

- Bushy’s Village – Ed Miller Band, 6pm; Klever Shirts, 8pm; Buncha Skankers, 10pm.

- Rumours of Fleetwood Mac at the Villa Marina, 8.30pm.

- The Ian Thompson Band at 1886 in Douglas, 9pm.

- Trevor Nelson at the British, Douglas.

- Bon Jelski at Jaks, Douglas.

- David Castro at the Heron, Anagh Coar, Douglas.

- Ed MIller Band at Quids Inn, Douglas.

- Eoin Molyneux at O’Donnells, Douglas, 9pm.

- Nicki Naden at Front Porch, Douglas.

- Trevor Shimmin at Sam Webbs, Douglas, 8pm.

- Fireball at Glenlough campsite, Union Mills.

- Alex Harris at the Black Dog Oven, Peel.

- Joey Wylde at Barbary West Coast, Peel, 10pm

- Shay Marsden at the Ginger Hall, Sulby.

- Karaoke at the Mitre, Ramsey.

- Open mic might at the Glue Pot, Castletown with The Fossils, 8.45pm.

 Tomorrow (Friday)

- Eoin Molyneux at Sam Webbs, Douglas, 3pm.

- Bushy’s Village – EDB and D Quayle, 4pm; Fully Grown Adults, 6pm; Ocean’s Avenue, 8pm; Sweet Revenge, 10pm.

- Chris Winchester Band at Oscars, 6pm.

- Monsters of Rock, Villa Marina, 8pm.

- Ian Thompson at the Grape and Vine, Douglas, 9pm.

- David Castro at Sir Norman’s Bar, Douglas.

- 995 at Jaks, Douglas.

- Granty at the Manx Arms, Onchan.

- Nicki Naden at the Queens, Douglas.

- Harvey Mushman at the Glenlough campsite, Union Mills, 9.30pm.

- Island Maiden at Quids Inn, Douglas.

- Fireball at Front Porch, Douglas.

- Shoddywaddy at the Manx Legion, Douglas.

- Awesome Party Band at the Creek Inn, Peel, 9.30pm.

- Dusty Plankton at the Black Dog Oven, Peel.

- Jamie Blackburn at Barbary West Coast, Peel.

- Switch and Ed Miller Band at the Ramsey Sprintfest, 7pm-11pm.

- Barefoot Revolution at the Mitre, Ramsey.

- Fundamentals at the Ginger Hall, Sulby.

- Sunset Jet at Port Erin Beach.

- Trevor Shimmin at Riddler Under the Nest, Port Erin, 9.30pm.

- Karaoke FM at the Union, Castletown, 9pm.

 Saturday

- Bushy’s Village – Alex Harris, 4pm; Shady Acres, 6pm; Fireball, 8pm; Harvey Mushman, 10pm.

- Vertigo U2 Tribute at the Villa Marina, 8pm.

- Ideal Forgery at the Prospect, Douglas, 8.30pm.

- Ian Thompson at the British, Douglas, 9pm.

- Sideways at Mad Jack’s, Douglas.

- Awesome Party Band at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.

- Sunset Jet at Quids Inn, Douglas.

- Foxtrap at the Railway, Douglas.

- The Boneyard at Sam Webbs, Douglas.

- Teresa McNulty at Trackside, Douglas.

- Trevor Shimmin at the Rosemount, Douglas, 9pm.

- That Kelly Bird at the Grain and Vine, Douglas, 9pm.

- Shoddywaddy at the Manx Legion, Douglas.

- Karaoke FM at the Manx Arms, Onchan, 9pm.

- Blackburn at the Black Dog Oven, Peel.

- Neptunes at the Creek Inn, Peel.

- 3 Million at Barbary West Coast, Peel.

- Looney and the Vikings and Buncha Skankers at Sprintfest, Ramsey, 7pm-11pm.

- Eoin Molyneux at the Ginger Hall, Sulby, 8pm.

- Little Miss Dynamite at the Mitre, Ramsey.

- Toby Higgs at the Mines Tavern, Laxey.

- Dusty Plankton at Port Erin Beach.

- Heinrich Manoeuvre at Riddler Under the Nest, Port Erin.

- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at Bar Logo, Ramsey.

Mad Sunday

- Bushy’s Village – Mod Sunday, 1pm; C U Next Friday, 6pm; The Boneyard, 8pm; Persian Doormats, 10pm.

- Terry and Matty Acoustic, the Bridge, Douglas, 3pm.

- Karaoke FM at Quids Inn, Douglas, 3.15pm.

- Ollie Heath at the British, 4pm-6pm.

- Bad Reputation at 1886, Douglas.

- Fireball at Front Porch, Douglas.

- Penthouse Dive at Jaks, Douglas.

- Alex Harris at the Queens, Douglas.

- Eoin Molyneux at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9pm.

- Brace Brace at Glenlough campsite, Union Mills.

- Fusion at Sam Webbs, Douglas.

- Lev Radagan at the Railway, Douglas.

- Shoddywaddy at the Manx Legion, Douglas.

- Toby Higgs at the Terminus Tavern, Douglas.

- Moonshiner at the Black Dog Oven, Peel.

- Fully Grown Adults at Barbary West Coast, Peel.

- Southern State and Jesters Dead at Sprintfest, Ramsey, 7pm-11pm.

- Little Miss Dynamite at the Ginger Hall, Sulby.

- Ideal Forgery at the Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.

- Foxtrap at the Cooil Bar, Ramsey.

- Trevor John Shimmin at the Sidings, Castletown, 6pm.

- Harvey Mushman at Port Erin Beach.

- Powercut at Riddler Under the Nest, Port Erin.

Monday

- Bushy’s Village – Teresa McNulty, 4pm; Dusty Plankton, 6pm; Sunset Jet, 8pm; RocketMax, 10pm.

- Blossoms at the Villa Marina, 8pm.

- Toby Higgins at the British, Douglas.

- The Misfits at Glenlough campsite, Union Mills.

- Powercut at Quids Inn, Douglas.

- Chris Winchester Band, Barbary Coast, Douglas.

- Fireball, the Queens, Douglas.

- Joey Wylde at O’Donnells, Douglas, 9pm.

- Penthouse Dive, the Railway, Douglas.

- Andy (Queen tribute) at Sam Webbs, Douglas.

- Barefoot Revolution at Sam Webbs, Douglas.

- Ed Miller Band at Jaks, Douglas.

- Shoddywaddy at the Manx Legion, Douglas.

- Toby Higgs at the British, Douglas.

- Peel TT Day at Creg Malin car park – Eion Molyneux, 12pm; Trevor Shimmin, 3pm; Brace Brace; 8pm. Also Sub Level 5 at the Foodie Market, 3pm.

- Losse Crew at the Black Dog Oven, Peel.

- Foxtrap at the Creek Inn, Peel.

- Lev Radagan at the Whitehouse, Peel.

- Chris Winchester Band at the Barbary West Coast, Peel.

- Port Erin TT Day at the beach – Ruby, 12pm; Crawlboard, 2pm; Alex Cowley, 4pm; Rushen Silver Band, 6pm; Bop Katz, 8pm.

- Manxical Mystery Tour at the Mitre, Ramsey, 9pm.

- Lazy Daze and Dirty Bertie and the Sherberts at Sprintfest, Ramsey, 7pm-11pm.

Tuesday

- Ideal Forgery at the Whitestone, Ballasalla, 3pm.

- Bushy’s Village - Jamie Blackburn, 4pm; Bahuki, 6pm; Foxtrap, 8pm; Lonney and the Vikings, 10pm.

- Eoin Molyneux at Trackside Bar, Douglas, 5pm.

- Nicki Naden at the British, Douglas.

- Awesome Party Band on the Villa Promenade Suite, Douglas, 8.30pm.

- Lev Radagan at the Glenlough campsite, Union Mills.

- Ideal Forgery at the Queens, Douglas 8.30pm.

- Ian Thompson Band at Sam Webbs, Douglas, 9pm.

- Jamie Blackburn at Quids Inn, Douglas.

- The Boneyard at the Railway, Douglas.

- Penthouse Dive at Jaks, Douglas.

- Shoddywaddy at the Manx Legion, Douglas.

- Eion Molyneux at 1886 Bar, Douglas, 10.30pm.

- Ballaghs at the Black Dog Oven, Peel.

- Trevor Shimmin at the Creek Inn, Peel 9.30pm.

- That Kelly Bird at Barbary West Coast, Peel, 9.30pm.

- Ollie Heath at the Ginger Hall, Sulby.

- Lazy Daze at the Mitre, Ramsey.

- Island Maiden at Port Erin Beach.

- Moonshiners at Riddler Under the Nest, Port Erin.

Wednesday

- Trevor Shimmin at Sam Webbs, Douglas, 3pm.

- Bushy’s Village – EDB Quayle, 4pm; Eject, 6pm; Red Hot Chilli Yessirs, 8pm; Voodoo Bandits, 10pm.

- Trevor John Shimmin at Sam Webbs, Douglas, 3pm.

- The Ian Thompson Band at 1886, Douglas, 7pm.

- Gareth Hardinge at the British, Douglas.

- Island Maiden at Sam Webbs, Douglas.

- Lev Radagan at 1886, Douglas.

- Barefoot Revolution at the Railway, Douglas.

- Alex Harris at the Queens, Douglas.

- Big Shot at Jaks, Douglas.

- Shoddywaddy at the Manx Legion, Douglas.

- Foxtrap at Black Dog Oven, Peel.

- Sunset Jet at Barbary West Coast, Peel.

- No Stress at the Ginger Hall, Sulby.

- Little Miss Dynamite at the Mitre, Ramsey.

- Fire Ball at Bar Logo, Ramsey.

- Ideal Forgery at Port Erin Beach.

- Eoin Molyneux at Riddler Under the Nest, Port Erin, 9pm.