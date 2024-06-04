Amid the incredible plethora of live music around this TT fortnight one gig stood out.
While it is brilliant to see so much superb local talent take to the stage in pubs and venues across the island, the only big acts coming across seem to be tribute acts – except one.
Blossoms played at the Villa on Monday night with a stonking, crowd-pleasing set right in the middle of TT fortnight.
They announced themselves in 2015 with the single ‘Charlemagne’ which gained commercial success although the band had formed in 2013.
To me, Blossoms are one of those bands which always seem to be there or there abouts. They have had huge success without really becoming a household name.
They are also difficult to categorise, kind of indie pop, maybe a bit of rock. And that showed with the eclectic mix of the crowd at the Villa which ranged from teens to the more mature – such as myself.
I confess I am not that familiar with Blossoms. I know the singles such as ‘Charlemagne, ‘Your Girlfriend and ‘If You Think This is Real Life’. This maybe because their albums are much more successful than their singles so you really need to buy into the band.
I had a glance at their discography and was amazed by how poor the singles have done in the chart despite the band having had three number one albums.
Preceding Blossoms was fellow Greater Manchester band Ideal Forgery who offered up a tight set of solid tunes with a couple that stood out.
When Blossoms took to the stage I feared we could be in for a Van Morrison-style gig where with no acknowledgement of the crowd as lead singer Tom Ogden stood for a moment before launching into the first song - recent single ‘What Can I Say After I'm Sorry?’
However, as the gig progressed he began to interact with the crowd. At one point a fan threw his phone on the stage with a message which Tom read out.
Even without being familiar with their songs, you could tell the popular ones as the crowd went wild. While the core band is made up of five members, there were seven musicians on stage and they were incredibly tight.
Listening to the songs on streaming, Blossoms sometimes feel a little light and poppy, in the vain of the likes of the 1975. But when played live that raw edge really brings the tunes to life.
Needless to say the big songs went down a treat but I was also really impressed with their new single ‘Gary’ - a light and playful tune which the rest of the crowd also seemed to enjoy.
This was the first time the band had played the song live. In fact, the band only announced on the day of the gig the new album, also called Gary, would be out on September 20.
Tom also performed a solo of ‘My Favourite Room’ and then briefly played Babybird’s ‘You’re Gorgeous’ and ‘Half a World Away’ by Oasis which the crowd loved.
Having toured with Rick Astley playing songs by The Smiths, I was a little disappointed they didn’t perform any of those songs.
Also, wouldn’t it have been great if Rick appeared on stage?!
Even as someone with only a vague knowledge of the band’s back catalogue, this was an incredibly enjoyable set. The crowd-pleasers were all performed with Charlemagne capping off a great evening.