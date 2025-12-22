If you have a craving for a show or event, here is your guide to the VillaGaiety’s events during January 2026.
Ella McCay - Broadway Cinema
At 34 years old, Ella McCay becomes the governor of the state she was born and raised in. However, navigating relationships with her husband, father and brother may just be her biggest challenge yet.
Hamlet - Broadway Cinema
Olivier Award-winner Hiran Abeysekera (Life of Pi) is Hamlet in this fearless, contemporary take on Shakespeare’s famous tragedy.
Trapped between duty and doubt, surrounded by power and privilege, young Prince Hamlet dares to ask the ultimate question – you know the one.
The National Theatre Live screening will take place on Thursday, January 22 at 7pm.
Following overwhelming demand (mainly from his wife Rosie who is desperate to get him out of the house), Chris Ramsey will be back on the road in 2026 with a brand-new stand-up show.
Here, Man! is the hotly anticipated follow-up to Chris’ last sell-out stand-up tour 2020 which saw him perform to over 100,000 people nationwide.