In this month’s Isle of Man Arts Council column, arts engagement officer Jade Boylan tells us about the 2025 Extraordinary Events programme.
As the Isle of Man Arts Council marked its 60th anniversary with a series of Extraordinary Events, 2025 will be remembered as a year of bold, imaginative celebration, featuring an island-wide showcase of everything that makes Manx arts and culture so remarkable.
From breathtaking concerts and immersive exhibitions to festivals that brought the community together in new ways, this year was all about celebrating the arts.
The year opened under moonlight, with Luke Jerram’s Museum of the Moon illuminating Peel Cathedral, drawing thousands to experience the awe-inspiring installation.
April saw the Manx Museum shine with KNOX: Order and Beauty, an exhibition honouring Manx design legend Archibald Knox. Open until March 2026, it gives visitors a rare look at Knox’s work and the influence it continues to have on modern makers.
May brought musical magic to the island, with a trio of concerts by The Untold Orchestra at Erin Arts Centre, Peel Centenary Centre, and Cathedral Isle of Man. Their boundary-pushing performances, including a special Bee Gees tribute commissioned by the Isle of Man Arts Council, wowed packed audiences and stood out as a definite highlight of the year.
The Isle of Man Symphony Orchestra’s special joint concert with Slaithwaite Philharmonic was another rare treat for classical fans.
June’s Go Wild! Family Festival at Milntown offered hands-on creative activities and outdoor performances for a day filled with music, art, and family fun.
Then in July, the spotlight shone on An Audience with Shirley Ballas, Strictly Come Dancing’s iconic head judge, charming a packed theatre with her stories, wit, and wisdom, delighting audiences of all ages.
September was a whirlwind with a Gaiety Theatre audience of over 700 for our Annual Lecture, an ‘in conversation’ event with the dazzling Paloma Faith.
Her candid stories, sparkling wit, and fearless honesty drew spontaneous applause and standing ovations throughout the evening.
MADF’s promenade production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream enchanted audiences at Government House, fusing 1980s flair with Shakespearean magic in three sold-out shows.
Waves of Wonder also brought the acclaimed Portico Quartet to the island for one night only at King’s Court Theatre, captivating the audience with a performance that was as hypnotic as it was electrifying.
Autumn’s highlights included the outrageous, sold-out Rocky Horror Picture Show Live Shadowcast at Mad Jack’s and in December, the deeply moving 60 Over 60: Faces of Mann exhibition opened at Hodgson Loom Gallery, honouring sixty remarkable islanders and their stories.
Chair of the Isle of Man Arts Council, Sarah Maltby MHK, commented: ‘This anniversary year has shown the power of the arts to bring people together and inspire new possibilities.
‘Thank you to everyone who helped make our 60th year so special, and here’s to many more.’
As the curtain falls on 2025, the impact of these Extraordinary Events will continue to be felt. The Isle of Man Arts Council thanks everyone who helped make this year possible: our creatives, our audiences, our partners, and everyone who believes in the power of the arts to transform lives.