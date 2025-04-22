The streaming service Netflix has confirmed that ‘Heartstopper’ is set to conclude with a feature-length movie.
Starring Manx actor Joe Locke in the lead role of Charlie Spring, there have now been three seasons of the hit series - with the film conclusion set to be filmed in the summer of this year.
The 21-year-old from Douglas is best known for his breakthrough performance in the series, and also recently appeared in the well-received Marvel TV show ‘Agatha All Along’ on Disney+ alongside well-known actors Aubrey Plaza and Kathryn Hahn.
Locke is also set to executive produce the new film, alongside his co-star Kit Connor.
The final story will be based on the upcoming sixth instalment of creator and writer Alice Oseman's graphic novel series.
It will pick up from the end of season three, with 'with Nick [Kit Connor] preparing to leave for university and Charlie finding new independence at school'.
Alice told Netflix: ‘I am completely overjoyed that we will get to tell the end of the Heartstopper story.
‘I’m so grateful to everyone who has worked hard to make this possible and to the incredible fans of Heartstopper for your patience and passion.
‘I cannot wait to bring this story to a magical conclusion.’
Commenting on Netflix’s announcement of the movie on Instagram, Locke said: ‘I fancy a movie.’
For his role in ‘Agatha All Along’, Locke was nominated for two awards; the Independent Spirit Awards for ‘Best Breakthrough Performance’ and the Saturn Awards for ‘Best Younger Performer in a TV Series’.
The former St Mary’s and Ballakermeen pupil honed his talent by taking part in the local ‘National Theatre Connections’ programme organised by the Isle of Man Arts Council and Kensington Arts.