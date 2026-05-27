A much-loved Manx bakery business is expanding west with the opening of a new pie shop in Peel.
Morgan’s Pies has announced it is taking over the former Muffins Bakery building on Michael Street, with the new outlet officially opening its doors on Tuesday morning.
The business shared the news on social media, telling customers: ‘We’ve got some exciting news to share!’
The new shop, located at 21 Michael Street, will stock the company’s full range of pies alongside a selection of sweet treats.
Customers visiting the Peel branch will also be able to purchase products from a new local supplier, Adam Morgan of ‘The Bread Oven’, including fresh bread, baps, doughnuts, iced buns, custard buns and cinnamon buns.
Morgan’s Pies added: ‘Come and see us in Peel over the coming weeks - we can’t wait to welcome you!’
The expansion marks another milestone for Lee and Helen Morgan, whose business has undergone a remarkable revival over the past two years.
At the time, Lee Morgan explained the original Morgan’s Pies business had become increasingly difficult to sustain due to rising costs and the pressures of supplying wholesalers and shops across the island.
Instead, the family opted for a more direct-to-customer approach in the centre of Douglas, a move which has proved popular with customers.
Lee’s mum Helen, formerly of Muffins cake shop in Peel, also joined the business, helping produce cakes and bakery items.
Now, with the Douglas branch continuing to trade successfully opposite Mountain Warehouse, the business has decided the time is right to return to Peel.
Morgan’s Pies confirmed the Douglas shop will continue operating as normal under the management of staff member Chelsea, while the new Peel branch develops over the coming weeks.
The new shop opened at 9am on Tuesday.