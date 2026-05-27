The Liberal Vannin Party has called for a long-term plan to secure the future of Ramsey and District Cottage Hospital (RDCH).
Last week it was revealed an independent survey showed RDCH will need a total of almost £7m spent to bring it up to scratch.
Bellrock, a UK-based specialist in surveying healthcare building compliance, undertook the survey to provide a complete picture in terms of the building’s safety, compliance and sustainability.
The survey report found almost £4 million of immediate investment was required to address critical building and infrastructure issues, including roofs, heating, water systems, fire safety and doors and windows.
A further £2.5 million of investment is projected to be required over the next 10 years to replace key systems such as ventilation, medical gases, electrical wiring and communications infrastructure.
Now, Liberal Vannin leader and Ramsey MHK Lawrie Hooper wants to see a clear plan for the facility’s future.
He said: ‘This highlights a familiar pattern across the government estate - years of underinvestment leading to avoidable, expensive problems.
‘RDCH is a vital part of our health system — supporting services at Noble’s and providing essential care for residents in the North. Its future must be protected.
‘Liberal Vannin is urging the development of an agreed plan in partnership with the local community and service users. Immediate issues preventing re occupation must be fixed without delay.
‘But government must also avoid pouring money into short to medium term patch ups. Instead, we need a committed investment programme to deliver a new, modern facility that meets the needs of the next generation.’
Remedial works began in October 2025 with modifications made in minor injuries and illness unit, radiology, outpatients and dermatology/skin services to ensure they meet statutory compliance standards for health and safety and fire protection.
Planning approval was recently given for structural work on the roof to tackle pest control issues and water leaks.