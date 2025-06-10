It started innocently enough. I walked in, paid my £3 and told myself ‘just one drink’.
A glass of wine to unwind. No big deal, right? Just one. That was the plan.
But this plan was not executed. Like the Senior TT race, this plan was abandoned. As everyone who has waited in that queue knows, one drink in Bushy’s, is never just one drink.
Ah, Bushy’s. A magical land where time stops, beer flows like a Manx stream after heavy rain, and people hand over the monetary equivalent of their first-borns, in return for a lukewarm hot-dog with plastic cheese.
Bushy’s not so much a beer tent as it is a parallel universe where your phone dies, your dignity disappears, and your last known location becomes ‘on a random guy’s shoulders’.
At closing time, I wobbled my way to the kebab shop, and while I was savouring the culinary delight that is a cheesy garlic bread calzone, I reflected on how much I had enjoyed that ‘one drink’.
After declaring, along with hundreds of others, that ‘Jesus Is a Friend of Mine’, I hoped he still would be when I woke up tomorrow morning, as I had a feeling I was going to need some divine intervention to make it through…
a night in Bushy’s
laughing with mates on a warm evening
sitting atop the slope, back to the banners
occasionally shifting positions
on the well-trodden dead grass
trying to stave away the pins and needles
in my pasty legs
though for the last hour
I’ve been dealing with a totally dead ass
whether the ground underneath me
is wet from my spilled wine
or another unidentifiable fluid
I am unsure
I hope very much that it’s the former
but I see the sozzled men slink out of the queue
and over to the back tree line
I smell the ammonia
and accept it’s probably p***
but there are so many things to enjoy here
on a sunny bank holiday, it’s bliss
beer, builders bum cracks, bucket hats,
tourists sporting their new three legs tats
and t shirts with fairies and manx cats
chunky vomit, chicken wings and
shedding tears over £7.50 cheeky vimtos
people strike a pose for aesthetic photos
to post on their insta later
with the caption ‘jesus is a friend of mine’
my trek to the toilet for a wee
was an assault on the senses
no bog roll in the dispensers as usual
but a scrunched-up napkin from earlier donuts
found in my jeans pocket does the trick
scran from the food vans scoffed
to assuage the insatiable half-cut hunger
everyone flocks to the stage as the night ends
dancing, laughing, vibing with friends
in this moment we are happy
not a thought in our heads
I am twirling around without a care
the fella next to me sends his pint up in the air
and now as well as my heart
I’ve got Bushy’s in my bloody hair