It’s only been in place a week, but the Three Legs lighting column is already showing signs of wear and tear.
The giant illuminated Triskelion light feature towers over Peveril Island, the roundabout outside the Sea Terminal.
It was craned into position on Tuesday evening last week.
The triangular column has a deep gouge on side, perhaps a result of the operation to lift it into position.
On the same side, the exterior protective coating is cracked and peeling, exposing a long section of one edge to the elements - and making it vulnerable to further damage from the salty sea air.
The light on one of the three legs wasn’t working when the structure was switched on last week.
Douglas City Council has been approached for a comment.
The striking landmark aims to welcome visitors to the island’s capital arriving off the Steam Packet ferry.
The column features the laser-cut message ‘Doolish Grinney da y Ellan’ and the English translation ‘Douglas Gateway to The Island’ which are illuminated at night in a sequence of alternate blue, red and green LED lights.
No planning application has been submitted specifically for the Triskelion street light.
But a spokesperson for the City Council said last week that planning approval was secured some time ago as part of the authority’s overall scheme for the Promenade, and public lighting by itself does not require planning consent.
They added at the time: ‘Peveril Island is an important element of the council’s lighting scheme for Douglas Promenade.
‘As such, the council engaged with a lighting specialist which designed and presented a sculptured column as a focus point for all passers-by and especially for visitors arriving to the island via the Steam Packet Company.’