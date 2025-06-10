Applications are now open for the 2025/26 Douglas Choral Union (DCU) Bursary.
The bursary looks to support island residents pursuing further education in drama, dance, music or theatre, and has been sponsored by local law firm DQ Advocates for the past 15 years.
The Douglas-based practice is a long-time supporter of the DCU, the island’s longest established theatre society and registered charity, known for staging annual musical productions such as ‘Chicago’, which was performed at the Gaiety Theatre to large audiences earlier this year.
Alongside its productions, the society looks to aid the development of Manx performers, with the bursary forming part of charitable efforts.
The DCU Bursary provides annual financial assistance to help fund study in any area of any theatre, whether on stage or behind the scenes.
Applicants do also not need to be members of the society to apply.
Gary Corkhill, chairman of Douglas Choral Union, commented: ‘Supporting young performers beyond the island has always been something Douglas Choral Union is passionate about and it's a real joy to receive updates from our Bursary recipients as they progress.
‘We've seen so many go on to great things - appearing on the West End and even on our screens.
‘We are proud to open applications for the DCU Bursary once again and are incredibly grateful to DQ Advocates for its continued support in helping the next generation of performers take that all-important next step.’
This year will also mark a significant milestone, as it’s the 15th year of the partnership between DCU and DQ.
Over the past 15 years, DQ’s support has enabled the Bursary to assist more than 35 individuals in pursuing specialist training and education in the performing arts.
The long-standing relationship ‘reflects a shared commitment’ to encouraging talent and investing in the island’s creative community.
Mark Dougherty, managing director of DQ Advocates, added: ‘We are proud to have supported the Douglas Choral Union Bursary for 15 years.
‘It’s rewarding to see the difference it makes in helping individuals from the Isle of Man gain access to high-quality training and professional development in the performing arts.’
The Bursary is open to those starting or continuing relevant courses from September 2025.
Applicants must complete an application form and shortlisted candidates will be invited to discuss their plans with the DCU Committee.
The deadline for applications is Monday, June 30.
The 2024/25 Bursary recipients are Hannah Clinton and Liam Behan.
Hannah is studying for an MA in Musical Theatre at Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance, while Liam is training at the London School of Musical Theatre.
Talking back in January, Gary said: ‘‘Many congratulations to Hannah and Liam who certainly have played their part in the thriving theatre scene in the island and want to pursue their next step further afield.
‘We wish them and all the applicants well with their ambitions.’