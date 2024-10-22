An island voiceover artist and actor has won an award for ‘Best Human Performance in Gaming’ at a dedicated awards ceremony.
Ramsey’s Peter Wicks received the accolade at the ‘2024 VOX Awards’ for his performance as Vizargo in ‘Age of Darkness: Final Stand’.
Peter combines his work as a voice actor with his role as senior copywriter and voiceover artist with Onchan-based marketing agency ‘572’.
A former student of Ballakermeen High School, he left the island in 2007 to study English and Drama at Kingston University. He found work as a professional actor during his studies, and subsequently remained in London until he returned to the Isle of Man in 2018.
Peter said: ‘It’s more than a little overwhelming, but I really am delighted.
‘When I returned to the Island in 2018 I was genuinely ready to move on from acting, which seems a bit ridiculous in retrospect because this is the place where those dreams of pursuing an acting career were nurtured, amongst our thriving cultural communities in schools and our local theatre companies.
‘Age of Darkness: Final Stand was my first voice acting job since I “quit forever”, and it was actually recorded via a link to the amazing development team at Playside in Melbourne, Australia from my home studio in Ramsey. This award really is only as much for their own incredibly hard work.’
During his voice acting career, Peter has worked across multiple genres, voicing characters for several audiobooks and audio dramas.
He has also extended his experience into gaming, taking on the role of a UK tank commander in the successful ‘World of Tanks’ video game franchise as well as voicing characters in ‘Age of Darkness: Final Stand’, ‘Marvel Move’, and ‘Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon’.
In addition to his voice work, Peter has appeared in TV and on the stage in classical and modern productions everywhere from the Edinburgh Festival to Shakespeare’s Globe.
Since returning to the Isle of Man in 2018, he has also featured in various local theatre productions, including ‘Much Ado About Nothing’ by Parodos Theatre in 2022.
He added: ‘It’s been a whirlwind ever since that first job, and I’m incredibly grateful to all the team at 572 for allowing me the flexibility to pursue my voiceover work in tandem with my marketing work.
‘572 is also an Awards for Excellence finalist, so working days are pretty full. I have my fingers crossed for another, yet rather different, win later this year.’