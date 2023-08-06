Transport themed fancy dress, bonny babies, music from the Spice Girls, and of course, lots of confetti, all featured in this year’s Castletown Festival.
The event took place on Saturday and saw everything from a Viking longboat to a Peel P50 car take part in the fancy dress parade, led by Castletown Metropolitan Silver Band, from Victoria Road to the Market Square.
The square was the venue during the afternoon and evening for lots of live entertainment including Just Dance, Southern Belles, Brendan McLaughlin, The Bat Fastards and Spice Girls tribute act Spice Up.
It was also where families enjoyed playing with lots of confetti.
The Civic Hall hosted a bonny baby competition, the overall winner of which was Emilia-Grace Jackson, age 17 months.
Market stalls lined The Parade and Castle Street and there was family fun including bouncy castles in Barracks Square. This year’s festival queen was Lily McLoughlin-Lowey and princesses were Isabelle Shepstone and Willow Hinde.
Castletown Festival chairman Rachael Harland told Island Life: ‘The day started off a little damp but with all the committee’s positive thoughts it soon stopped raining when the event started outside at 2pm and the sun even made an appearance for the remainder of the day.
‘We all had a lot of fun and the crowd enjoyed the live music line up ending with us going back to the 90s for our Spice Girls tribute act Spice Up. The square was dancing away with confetti floating in the air.’
Attention now turns to planning next year’s event. Rachael said: ‘We are always looking for volunteers to help on the day/night including fundraising events so if anyone would be interested please email us at [email protected]’